Fears of mass killings as Daesh advances in Deir Al Zor

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Fears of mass killings as Daesh advances in Deir Al Zor

IS has already begun executing Syrian soldiers it took captive during the clashes

Gulf News
 

Hasakah: As Daesh closes in on government-held areas of Syria’s Deir Al Zor, residents said they are terrified of falling victim to the mass killings for which the militants have become infamous.

Besieged by Daesh since early 2015, the regime-controlled third of Deir Al Zor city is home to an estimated 100,000 people.

Since Saturday, Daesh has steadily advanced in a fresh assault on that part of the city, sparking fears among residents of widespread atrocities.

“Civilians in the city are terrified and anxious, afraid that Daesh will enter (government-held parts of) the city since they accuse us of being ‘regime thugs’,” said Abu Nour, 51.

He spoke by phone from inside the city, roughly one kilometre from approaching Daesh forces.

Deir Al Zor sits in the oil-rich eastern province of the same name, most of which is controlled by Daesh.

Abu Nour told AFP that residents were haunted by previous abductions and mass executions carried out by Daesh in the province.

“The way they killed them is stuck in people’s minds here,” he said.

Daesh is notorious for using particularly gruesome methods to kill military rivals and civilians alike, including beheading, lighting them on fire, or launching rockets at them from just metres away.

As the group advanced on ancient city Palmyra in 2015, it killed dozens of civilians, accusing them of being regime loyalists, then staged mass executions of government troops in the city’s theatre.

According to one activist group, Daesh has already begun executing Syrian soldiers it took captive during the clashes in Deir Al Zor.

Daesh executed 10 soldiers “by driving over them with tanks”, said Omar Abu Leila, an activist from Deir Al Zor 24, which publishes news on the city.

“If Daesh seizes regime-held neighbourhoods, it could carry out massacres. This is a huge source of concern for us,” he said.

In its push for Deir Al Zor, the militant group has launched salvos of rockets on the neighbourhoods it besieged.

“Shells have rained down on us for five days,” Umm Inas, another resident, told AFP by phone.

“There’s very little movement in the street because people are afraid of these shells, which spare no one,” the 45-year-old said.

She warned the humanitarian situation was getting increasingly dire, after the World Food Programme said on Tuesday it could no longer carry out air drops over the city because of the fighting.

“If the situation continues like this, hunger will ravage us. The air drops were our only lifeline,” Umm Inas said.

The WFP has been dropping humanitarian aid into Deir Al Zor since April 2016, and the government-held area is the only place in Syria where the agency has permission for the drops.

In the past, government and Russian warplanes have also delivered desperately needed humanitarian aid to the city via air drops.

A medical source in the city told AFP more than 100 civilians had been wounded in the recent fighting, and some were taken north to the Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli.

“Some intractable cases were flown to Qamishli because they need special treatment that isn’t available in Deir Al Zor,” the source said.

More from Syria

tags from this story

Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaSyria

tags

Syria
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Syria

‘Al Assad cannot be excluded from Syria deal’

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Trump sworn in as US president

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access