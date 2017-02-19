Damascus faces worst fuel crisis in history

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Damascus faces worst fuel crisis in history

Authorities scramble to come up with ways to curb chaos in the city but lawlessness reigns elsewhere

  • Long queues of cars at a petrol station in Damascus.Image Credit: Courtesy: Twiitter
  • Long queues of cars at a petrol station in Damascus.Image Credit: Courtesy: Twiitter
Gulf News
 

Damascus: “Two burgers and a large Coke.”

“Can you give me an address Sir?”

“The blue Mazda facing the Mezzeh Gas Station, License Plate #3-X-0928; you brought us lunch yesterday but we have advanced a few metres since.”

This is one of the many jokes circulating on Whatssapp in Damascus, making light of a dire gas shortage the capital has been facing as of late.

Long queues have obstructed traffic in the city since the crisis started on February 7, as all but three gas stations have shut down, and so have most public transport buses, due to the worst gasoline shortage in the city’s history.

Abu Haitham, a cab driver in Damascus, told Gulf News: “I waited for six hours to fill up my car. I arrived at 6:00pm and left the gas station at midnight.”

Others have not been that lucky, spending the entire night waiting for fuel, and when their turn finally came up, were shocked to see attendants waving their hands saying, “Finished. No more! We are sorry.”

In the once posh district of Mezzah, southwest of central Damascus and previously home of foreign diplomats and several embassies, armed men are standing at the only remaining gas station, located near the Cancer Hospital, trying to regulate traffic.

One method was to rotate entry into the gas station; Mondays for odd number license plates, Tuesdays for even number plates, but that didn’t work — due to the high number of cars that came to be filled and refused to go away, driven by men with guns.

In the coastal city of Tartous, where militias are armed to the teeth, gun battles have been reported at gas stations over the past three days.

One witness told Gulf News: “A bearded man wearing camouflage fatigues, drove up in a black tinted-window Lancer. He tried breaking into the line, waving his firearm to scare people away. When the soldiers tried to stop him, he started shooting at them.”

Before the crisis started in 2011, state-subsidised gasoline used to sell for 50 SP/litre ($1.0 USD) and was always available.

Although still subsidised by the government its price has now been raised by 450% and currently sells for 225 SP/litre.

This is less expensive if measured against foreign currency, due to devaluation of the Syrian pound, but astronomical for people making their income in Syrian currency.

Due to gripping fuel shortage, entering its second week today, gasoline smuggling has started from Lebanon, resulting in a black market price of 500 SP/litre.

Randa Atta, who teaches 3rd grade students at a state-run elementary school in al-Midan, told Gulf News: “My salary, with its bonus and all its perks, can reach up to 50,000 SP monthly ($100 USD). Filling up my car once a month eats up 50% of what I make — I would prefer feeding my children instead. I haven’t used my car in two months. I go to work walking or using public transport — but even those horrible buses are now out-of-service.”

To shoulder the enormous crisis, which has created waves of unrest in government-held cities like Latakia on the Syrian coast and the capital Damascus, Prime Minister Emad Khamis issued legislation forcing the public sector to reduce its consumption of gasoline by 50%, excluding only state-run hospitals from the decree, and vehicles operating with the Ministry of Defense.

Another order was issued earlier this week aimed at rationing gasoline at the few operating gas stations, instructed to refuse filling any automobile with more than 25 litres daily. The government claims that the consumption of gasoline costs 4 billion SP per day, the lion’s share of which goes to Damascus, a city consumes 1 million litres of gasoline per day.

A government official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to Gulf News, confessed saying: “One of our problems are the cities and towns that we have recently re-entered, like Aleppo (which was retaken by government forces last December). Running them from scratch is costing a fortune. Previously, our gasoline used to satisfy the needs of only four cities; Damascus, Tartous, Homs, and Hama. Suddenly we find ourselves having to provide water, fuel, and electricity to places like Aleppo. We need to show residents of these liberated cities that after four years of absence, the government can still deliver the basic necessities of life. As a result, we have been falling back when it comes to places like Damascus.”

The crisis has temporarily been solved, he adds, as a fuel tanker unlocks in the port city of Banias, carrying 11 million tons of fuel to Damascus.

The gasoline shortage comes at the heels of a gripping water shortage, which gripped Damascus for one month between late December and early January.

Due to ongoing battles in the Damascus countryside village of Ain Al Fijeh, which houses the main spring that brings fresh drinking water to Damascus, the city’s water supply was cut off and some of its water pumps were destroyed. No sooner was that solved, after the rebels of Ain Al Fijeh surrendered, than a major electricity problem erupted in Damascus, due to an exceptionally harsh winter that aggravated people’s reliance on heating fuel, resulting in a rationing program by the Ministry of Electricity that cut off power for five hours, restored it for one, only it off again for another five hours, repeating the process throughout the day.

Still, some people are managing to get a good laugh out of their misery, with online jokes and videos.

One clip going viral on social media is of a 1978 play by Syrian comedian Duraid Lahham, who celebrates being given the electric chair in prison, telling his jailer: “Electricity has reached my rear end before reaching my village!”

Elsewhere, one flower-shop in Damascus has put an empty red gallon on display for Valentine’s Day, encouraging shoppers to present their loved ones with a gallon of gasoline — instead of chocolates and teddy bears.

More from Syria

tags from this story

Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Lebanon
follow this tag on MGNLebanon

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaSyria

tags

Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Lebanon
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Syria

Damascus sees surge in intense fighting

Framed Gallery

Pics: Light plane crashes into a Melbourne mall

GNTV Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world