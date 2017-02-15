White House shifts focus from two-state solution

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

White House shifts focus from two-state solution

Trump believes it’s not for the US to impose its vision for the terms of a Palestine peace deal

  • A general view shows the Israeli settlement of Bet Hagai, south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank. Image Credit: AFP
  • Old town of Hebron showing some of the closed shops.Image Credit: Nasouh Nazzal / Gulf News
  • David Friedman with US President-elect Donald Trump.Image Credit: Bloomberg
Gulf News
 

Washington: President Donald Trump won’t centre his Israel-Palestinian policy goals around achieving a two-state solution to the conflict, a senior White House official said Tuesday, signalling a shift from a long-standing US position that’s underpinned years of unsuccessful peace talks.

Briefing reporters ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Wednesday visit to the White House, the official said the president believes that whether peace comes in the form of Palestinian statehood is something both sides must agree to.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the meeting, said it’s Trump’s view that it’s not for the US to impose its vision for the terms of a peace deal. The official also said that a two-state solution without peace is not worthwhile.

Netanyahu is trying to recalibrate ties with Israel’s top ally after eight years of high-profile clashes with former President Barack Obama, in part over Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians. He sees a chance for a warmer relationship with Trump.

Trump’s position that peace isn’t dependent upon creating two separate nations could provide political cover to Netanyahu, who faces challenges from members of his governing coalition who oppose Palestinian statehood.

It also could be seen as a seismic shift in US policy toward the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has resisted resolution after more than two decades of negotiations.

“It is certainly a big deal politically in the sense it’s one of the strongest ways the Trump administration can communicate it is reversing the attitude of the Obama administration, which was zealously committed to the mantra of the two-state solution,” said Nathan Diament, executive director of the Orthodox Union, an organisation that serves the North American Jewish community.

“It communicates to the Palestinians, UN, Europeans and others that there is radically different thinking going on this front, and assumptions around negotiations made in the past aren’t in place now.”

Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett, who has been pressing Netanyahu to abandon his commitment to a two-state solution, wished the prime minister luck in his “historic meeting” at the White House on Wednesday. “For the first time in 24 years, we can pull ourselves out of the Palestinian state mud,” Bennett, Netanyahu’s chief political rival, said in a post on Twitter.

Kadoura Fares, a senior official in Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party told Israel Army Radio that there is no way to achieve peace without a Palestinian state.

“The Palestinian-Israeli conflict can only be solved by Palestinians and Israelis,” Fares said.

“It’s a historic mistake to go backward instead of going forward, because disregarding a people is not a solution, it’s a big illusion.”

Trump and Netanyahu are to hold a news conference at noon in Washington at the White House ahead of private meetings to discuss a range of topics expected to include Iran, Israeli colony expansion, a possible US embassy move to occupied Jerusalem, and steps to address a United Nations Security Council resolution that condemns Israeli colonies.

The White House has sent mixed messages on colonies — saying existing ones are not an obstacle to peace but that new construction is unhelpful — and seems in no hurry to fulfil a campaign pledge to move the US embassy to occupied Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, a measure likely to anger Palestinians and Muslims elsewhere.

“The interpretation in the world might be very nefarious,” said David Makovsky of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, noting that the Republican Party showed signs of backing away from a two-state solution last year when it chose not to include language about it in its convention platform. “Trump has upended many policy orthodoxies and people may assume he genuinely is out to make a drastic change.”

More from Palestine

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Republican Party
follow this tag on MGNRepublican Party
Benjamin Netanyahu
follow this tag on MGNBenjamin Netanyahu
Israel
follow this tag on MGNIsrael
Mahmoud Abbas
follow this tag on MGNMahmoud Abbas

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaPalestine

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Republican Party
follow this tag on MGN
Benjamin Netanyahu
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Palestine

Trump nominee for Israel ambassador heckled

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Dust envelops most parts of UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Emirati crosses the UAE on foot
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Woman throws punch at man who groped her

Woman throws punch at man who groped her