We are reviewing security cooperation with Israel, says deputy leader of Fatah Al Aloul

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

We are reviewing security cooperation with Israel, says deputy leader of Fatah Al Aloul

Palestinians feel abandoned given Trump policies and conflicts in Arab world, says Al Aloul

Image Credit: Mohammed Najib
Mahmoud Al Aloul insists Fatah will never ever recognise Israel as a Jewish state.
Gulf News
 

Ramallah: Mahmoud Al Aloul, who is known for his support for armed resistance against Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian Territories, was chosen as deputy leader of Fatah earlier this month.

Al Aloul, for years a close Abbas confidant, has clout among the party’s grass roots and had a military background. He is the first deputy leader appointed since Fatah’s founding in the 1960s by former Palestinian president Yasser Arafat, but it remains unclear whether Al Aloul would succeed Abbas as president.

In a candid interview with Gulf News, Al Aloul discussed the most pressing issues facing the Palestinian people in 2017, including the Trump administration, national reconciliation with Hamas, security coordination with Israel and making the Palestinian cause a priority in the Arab world again.

GN: How should Fatah and the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) handle Israeli intransigence and the election of Trump as president of the United States?

MA: The Palestinians face a difficult situation because we feel we are alone. While Arab countries are busy with their own internal crises, the Palestinian cause has been forgotten. It has fostered a climate where Israel commits daily crimes against Palestinians such as land grabbing, extradjudcial killings, home demolitions and raids on Muslim holy sites.

US President Trump’s policies toward Palestinians are not clear right now and this worries us.

GN: Are you concerned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could take advantage of such an opportunity and accelerate colony building or even annex some parts of the occupied West Bank?

MA: Even before Trump, Netanyahu freed the hands of colonists to confiscate Palestinian lands, kill Palestinians and demolish their houses. He does not respect international law, or the international community.

Related Links

We have no option except to resist Israeli violations against our people. We are responsible for the protection of our land, people and children.

GN: What is the alternative to a two-state solution? Where does Fatah stand on the one state solution?

MA: Israeli measures and colonialism make the two-state solution impossible, but despite that, it is still the option preferred by Fatah. It would require the removal of Jewish colonies from Palestinian lands in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem, and full sovereignty. The most important issue for us is the end of Israeli occupation inside the 1967 borders.

GN: Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu called on the Palestinian leadership to recognise Israel as a Jewish State — where does Fatah stand on such a request?

MA: Fatah will never ever recognise Israel as a Jewish state, because this forms a threat to the rights of the Palestinians who live within the 1948 boundaries. Netanyahu should ask the UN to do this rather than the Palestinians.

GN: Could the PNA review its relationship with Israel? Could a review include an end to security coordination with Israel?

MA: Certainly. We will not still stick by agreements unilaterally, while the Israelis refuse to respect them. So, we are reviewing those agreements, in addition to reactivating resistance to counter assaults against our people, lands, and sacred sites.

GN: Could the PNA collapse during Trump’s tenure as president, especially if the US stopped its financial support for the PNA, or pressured other countries to stop providing support?

MA: No external pressure from anyone could force us to give concessions regarding the Palestinian national demands. Fatah and the PNA have mitigated difficult situations before and despite that, have not given any concessions.

GN: What is your biggest concern for Palestinians today?

MA: My concern is how to stop Israel’s crackdown on the Palestinian people through killing, land confiscation, arrests of young people, and home demolitions, as well as how to regain the attention of the Arab countries to the Palestinian cause.

GN: How powerful is Hamas power in the West Bank? Do you consider it to be a strong rival to Fatah? And who should be blamed for not achieving national reconciliation after 10 years of division between West Bank and Gaza Strip?

MA: Fatah is acutely aware of the damage to the Palestinian cause as a result of the division with Hamas. Therefore, we are extremely interested in reconciliation and national unity.

Unfortunately, Hamas is subject to regional pressure which is against reconciliation. Despite that, we will continue working towards reconciliation. Likewise, Hamas accuses the PNA and Fatah of being subjected to US and Israeli pressures not to reconcile with them. Recent history has proved that it is impossible for Fatah and the PNA to be dictated to. There have been dozens of occasions where regional and international powers urged us to take positions that we rejected. We blame Hamas for not achieving reconciliation, as a result of its own submission to external pressures.

— Mohammad Najib is a journalist based in Ramallah

More from Palestine

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Benjamin Netanyahu
follow this tag on MGNBenjamin Netanyahu
Israel
follow this tag on MGNIsrael
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Palestinian Authority
follow this tag on MGNPalestinian Authority
Hamas
follow this tag on MGNHamas

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaPalestine

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Benjamin Netanyahu
follow this tag on MGN
Israel
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN
Palestinian Authority
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Palestine

US tells UN rights body to end focus on Israel

Framed Gallery

26,000 Iraqis flee Mosul in 10 days

GNTV Videos

PlayCity Walk transforms into an open-air canvas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat