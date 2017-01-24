US sent $221 million to Palestinians in Obama’s last hours

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

US sent $221 million to Palestinians in Obama’s last hours

The Palestinian funding is likely to draw anger from some in Congress as well as the Trump White House

Gulf News
 

Washington: Officials say the Obama administration in its waning hours defied Republican opposition and quietly released $221 million to the Palestinian National Authority that Republican members of Congress had been blocking.

A State Department official and several congressional aides said the outgoing administration formally notified Congress it would spend the money Friday morning. The official said former Secretary of State John Kerry had informed some lawmakers of the move shortly before he left the State Department for the last time Thursday. The aides said written notification dated January 20 was sent to Congress just hours before Donald Trump took the oath of office.

In addition to the $221 million for the Palestinians, the Obama administration also told Congress on Friday it was going ahead with the release of another $6 million in foreign affairs spending, including $4 million for climate change programmes and $1.25 million for UN organisations, the congressional aides said. The aides and the State Department official weren’t authorised to speak publicly on the matter and demanded anonymity.

Congress had initially approved the Palestinian funding in budget years 2015 and 2016, but at least two GOP lawmakers — Ed Royce of California, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Kay Granger of Texas, who sits on the House Appropriations Committee — had placed holds on it over moves the Palestinian National Authority had taken to seek membership in international organisations. Congressional holds are generally respected by the executive branch but are not legally binding after funds have been allocated.

The Obama administration had for some time been pressing for the release of the money for the Palestinian National Authority, which comes from the US Agency for International Development and is to be used for humanitarian aid in the West Bank and Gaza, to support political and security reforms as well as help prepare for good governance and the rule of law in a future Palestinian state, according to the notification sent to Congress.

The $1.25 million for UN agencies is to be used as voluntary contributions to the UN Peacebuilding Fund” the UN Special Coordinator on improving the UN response to sexual exploitation and abuse” the Montreal Protocol Secretariat, which oversees the protection of the ozone layer” the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights” and the UN System Staff College.

The $4 million for climate programmes includes assistance for clean energy, sustainable landscapes, cutting greenhouse gas emissions and creating a climate technology centre.

The last-minute allocation also contained $1.05 million in funding for the State Department’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan office and the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs.

The Palestinian funding is likely to draw anger from some in Congress as well as the Trump White House. Trump has vowed to be a strong supporter of Israel and has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Washington next month.

More from Palestine

tags from this story

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Republican Party
follow this tag on MGNRepublican Party
Benjamin Netanyahu
follow this tag on MGNBenjamin Netanyahu
Israel
follow this tag on MGNIsrael
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaPalestine

tags

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Republican Party
follow this tag on MGN
Benjamin Netanyahu
follow this tag on MGN
Israel
follow this tag on MGN
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Palestine

UN holds off action on new Israeli colony homes

Framed Gallery

Pictures: 68th Indian Republic Day celebrations

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day