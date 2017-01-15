Mobile
Palestinian state only solution: Paris meeting

Hollande warns Trump against any destabilising actions

Image Credit: Reuters
(From L to R) Austrian Foreign Affairs minister Sebastian Kurz, Algerian Foreign minister Ramtane Lamamra, Russian Ambassador to France Alexander Orlov, US Secretary of State John Kerry, French President Francois Hollande, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini, French State Secretary for European Affairs Harlem Desir, European Union Commissioner Johannes Hahn and German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier pose for a group photo during the Mideast peace conference in Paris, France. January 15, 2017.
 

PARIS: The creation of a Palestinian state remains the only acceptable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to the resolution of an international meeting in Paris convened to signal frustration at the stalemate in peacemaking.

The final statement reaffirmed that Israel’s 1967 borders would be the basis for any settlement, offered incentives to both sides and told them to avoid steps that work against that solution. It welcomed the recent United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Israeli colonies, but didn’t call for any follow-up action at the UN.

“We have the basis to continue working with the parties, and with the new US administration which we hope to show that the world is united in seeking peace,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault told reporters at the end of the conference. “More than an organisation, this meeting is about a state of mind.”

About 75 nations and international organisations gathered to try to revive Israeli-Palestinian peacemaking and seek an end to Israel’s half-century occupation of East Jerusalem and the West Bank, where the Palestinians hope to establish a state. The last round of US-led negotiations broke down in 2014.

French President Francois Hollande said he was sounding an “alert” that peace talks should be revived for “the security of Israel, security of all the region” before violent extremists and Israeli colonies destroy any hope of a two-state solution.

Hollande warned US President-elect Donald Trump against any “improvised” or destabilising actions after he takes office on Friday. 

