Palestinian farmers banned from reaching their lands in Jordan Valley

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Palestinian farmers banned from reaching their lands in Jordan Valley

Regime seizing valuable agricultural land vital for sustenance of Palestinian economy and industry

Gulf News
 

Ramallah: Israel has banned Palestinian farmers from cultivating tens of thousands of dunams of Waqf (religious endowment) land officially leased to them by the Palestinian Ministry of Islamic Affairs and Waqf, which owns the lands near the city of Jericho and in the Jordan Valley region.

Shaikh Moayad Al Helw, a senior Palestinian official who heads the Waqf Department in Jericho, told Gulf News that Israeli occupation authorities have already seized 40,000 dunams (approximately 10,000 acres) of land near Jericho.

“Israel has been seizing fertile Waqf land in the region under the pretext that the occupation forces need those lands for military purposes,” he said.

The entire area has been surrounded by Israeli colonies and outposts, and the occupation forces need more land to expand the illegal communities in the West Bank.

“Israel immediately hands the seized land over to colonists who turn them into farms,” Shaikh Al Helw told Gulf News. “The recently seized Waqf lands have been turned into 11 palm and grape agricultural colonies.”

Israel has been accelerating its plans to seize more Palestinian land. both Waqf and privately owned, in the Jordan Valley region.

The Palestinian Ministry of Islamic Affairs and Awqaf has filed 11 complaints in Israeli courts in an attempt to recover the seized land. They have submitted documents which they say prove the ministry’s ownership of the land, but to no avail.

“Many years ago, the ministry leased the land to Palestinian farmers to cultivate in exchange for annual fees. These fees are used towards funding the Zakat Fund and other religious schools and colleges in the region. The Israeli occupation forces have recently banned the Palestinian farmers from all access to this land,” said Shaikh Al Helw. “Israel’s [moves] ... are ultimately affecting the Palestinian national economy negatively to the tune of an estimated $3 billion a year.”

The Jordan Valley region is Palestine’s food basket, and is very important to national food security. The region has been a divisive issue between Palestine and the Israeli occupation, and has led to the breakdown in peace talks between the two. Israel has expressed unchanging opposition to leaving the region and has rejected any territorial concessions to the Palestinians, and has officially announced plans to permanently annex the Jordan Valley region, which is home to dozens of Jews-only colonies and thousands of colonists.

More from Palestine

tags from this story

Israel
follow this tag on MGNIsrael
Jordan
follow this tag on MGNJordan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaPalestine

tags

Israel
follow this tag on MGN
Jordan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Palestine

OIC indirectly condemns Trump on Israel embassy

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Trump sworn in as US president

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access