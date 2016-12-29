Mobile
Palestine's Abbas ready to resume Israel talks if colony building stops

Palestine president reacts to speech made by US Secretary of State John Kerry

 

Ramallah: Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas said Wednesday he was ready to resume peace efforts with Israel if it stopped colony building, reacting to a major speech by US Secretary of State John Kerry.

“The minute the Israeli government agrees to cease all [colony] activities... and agrees to implement the signed agreements on the basis of mutual reciprocity, the Palestinian leadership stands ready to resume permanent status negotiations on the basis of international law and relevant international legality resolutions... under a specified timeframe,” he said in a statement.

Kerry’s speech included sharp criticism of Israeli colony building and came after last week’s UN Security Council resolution calling for an end to such activity.

The United States abstained at the Security Council, allowing the resolution to pass 14-0.

Washington and others say continued colony building is steadily eroding the possibility of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Kerry’s speech as biased against Israel, and accused the outgoing secretary of state of paying only “lip service” to Palestinian violence.

