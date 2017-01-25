Mobile
Israeli tank fires towards Gaza Strip

Israeli army says aggression was retaliation for attack on patrol

 

Occupied Jerusalem: An Israeli tank fired shells towards the Hamas-run Gaza Strip late Tuesday, following an attack on an Israeli patrol, the army announced.

“A short while ago, shots were fired towards IDF forces on routine activity near the border with the southern Gaza Strip,” the army said in a statement.

In response an Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) tank “targeted a Hamas post in the southern Gaza Strip”.

Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, confirmed that three Israeli tank shells had been fired towards an “observation post” near the Al Maghazi refugee camp without causing any casualties.

Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza have fought three wars since 2008 and the coastal enclave has been under an Israeli blockade for a decade.

