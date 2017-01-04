Israeli soldier who shot dead Palestinian guilty of manslaughter

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Israeli soldier who shot dead Palestinian guilty of manslaughter

Sentencing is expected at a later date and he faces up to 20 years in prison

Image Credit: AP
Right wing supporters of Israeli solider Sgt. Elor Azaria shot scuffles outside the Israeli military court in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Gulf News
 

Tel Aviv: An Israeli soldier who shot dead a wounded Palestinian as he lay on the ground posing no apparent threat was convicted of manslaughter on Wednesday after a trial that divided Israeli society.

The soldier, Elor Azaria, was caught on video fatally shooting a wounded Palestinian who had allegedly stabbed an Israeli soldier in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron in March. The Palestinian was lying motionless on the ground when Azaria shot him in the head.

Azaria “needlessly” shot Abdul Fatah Al Sharif because he believed the latter should die after attacking Israeli soldiers, according to a three-judge military panel meeting in the army headquarters in Tel Aviv. The judges rejected the argument that Azaria thought the man was wearing an explosive belt or might grab the knife he had allegedly used to stab soldiers.

For Palestinians, the shooting symbolised what they say is the military’s excessive use of force against them.

Azaria had been on trial for manslaughter in a military court since May, with right-wing politicians defending him despite top army brass condemning the killing.

Sentencing is expected at a later date. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Judge Colonel Maya Heller spent more than two-and-a-half hours reading out the decision, sharply criticising the arguments of Azaria’s lawyers.

On behalf of the three-judge panel, Heller said there was no reason for Azaria to open fire since the Palestinian was posing no threat.

Related Links

She called Azaria’s testimony “evolving and evasive”.

Azaria’s demeanour drastically changed as the judge read out the verdict.

Dressed in a green army uniform, he had entered the courtroom smiling, with family members and supporters applauding him while one man embraced him.

But he and his family later looked shaken as the judge spoke, with his mother and father huddling together.

Azaria was 19 at the time of the killing in March 2016.

Commotion in court

The court threw out a relative of Azaria, while a second relative stormed out of the court after his conviction.

A young woman called the verdict a disgrace and screamed “the Israeli military is over!” before she was thrown out of the courtroom. Another woman screamed “disgusting leftists!” and stormed out.

As the lengthy verdict was delivered and the judges’ position became increasingly clear, Azaria’s supporters demonstrated outside military headquarters, snarling traffic. One held a sign reading, “The people of Israel don’t abandon a soldier on the battlefield,” and some chanted that the chief of staff could meet the same fate as assassinated Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

The maximum sentence for manslaughter is 20 years, though the last time a soldier was convicted of that crime, he was sentenced to eight years, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported. Azaria can appeal the judges’ decision.

Scuffles break out

Scuffles erupted outside the courtroom between supporters of the soldier and police officers.

Journalists covering the demonstration say they were attacked by demonstrators.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had called Azaria’s father to offer sympathy. Some prominent politicians supported Azaria, including Education Minister Naftali Bennett, who said he should be pardoned if convicted, and current Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman, who said the army should stand behind him even if he made a mistake.

More from Palestine

tags from this story

Benjamin Netanyahu
follow this tag on MGNBenjamin Netanyahu
Israel
follow this tag on MGNIsrael
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaPalestine

tags

Benjamin Netanyahu
follow this tag on MGN
Israel
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Palestine

New Israeli roads to increase colonist numbers

Framed Gallery

Annual new year calligraphy contest in Tokyo

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest