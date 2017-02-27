Mobile
Israeli forces shoot Palestinian woman at West Bank crossing

Regime claims she was suspected of planning to attack occupation forces

Gulf News
 

Qalandiya, Palestine: A Palestinian woman was shot and injured by Israeli occupation forces at a West Bank checkpoint into Jerusalem on Monday, regime police said.

They claimed that she was suspected of intending to attack the occupation forces.

The 30-year-old woman walked towards the guards at the Qalandia checkpoint using the vehicle-only lane “all the time clutching her handbag in a way that made them suspicious”, police spokeswoman Luba Samri wrote in a statement.

She had ignored repeated orders to halt and they opened fire.

The Palestinian woman was lightly injured and taken by Israeli ambulance for medical treatment, Samri added, without specifying if any suspect items were found in her handbag.

Since a wave of violence broke out in October 2015, 252 Palestinians, 41 Israelis, two Americans, a Jordanian, an Eritrean and a Sudanese have died.

