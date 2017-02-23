Israel appoints new right-wing supreme court judges

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Israel appoints new right-wing supreme court judges

Judges were chosen by a selection committee but ultra-conservative Shaked personally pushed for them

Gulf News
 

Occupied Jerusalem: The Israeli Supreme Court has taken a lurch to the right with the appointment of a number of new judges considered deeply conservative.

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, a member of the right-wing Jewish Home party, announced late on Wednesday four new judges who would gradually replace those retiring in the coming months.

The judges were chosen by a selection committee but Shaked personally pushed for them, Israeli media reported.

At least three of the newcomers are presented as very conservative.

Two are religious Jews: one will become the first Orthodox Jewish woman on the court while the other is a rabbi living in the Dolev colony in the occupied West Bank.

Commentators said the announcement would have a significant impact on the 15-member Supreme Court.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper described it as a “dramatic revolution in its character: more conservative, more religious, more right-wing.”

The court has often acted as a counterweight to governments.

It demanded the recent demolition of the Amona colony in the occupied West Bank, ruling it was built on private Palestinian land.

The international community considers all colonies in the West Bank illegal but Israel draws a distinction between those it sanctions and those it doesn’t.

The court ordered the demolition of Amona, despite intense lobbying by colonist groups.

In future, the court could be called upon to rule on the legitimacy of a law backed by the Israeli parliament this month which legalises dozens of colonies even Israel has previously accepted as illegal.

The law, passed in the wake of Amona, has caused alarm among the international community.

Right-wingers accuse the court of having a left-wing bias.

Shaked, part of what is considered the most right-wing government in Israel’s history, took office almost two years ago pledging to tackle a court she accused of being disconnected from the will of the people.

The Supreme Court has taken serious decisions over the last few years on the military service of ultra-Orthodox Jews, immigration and the exploitation of Israeli gas reserves in the Mediterranean.

It acts both as the ultimate forum for criminal and civil cases, as well as the guarantor that laws and government decisions are constitutional.

More from Palestine

tags from this story

Israel
follow this tag on MGNIsrael

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaPalestine

tags

Israel
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Palestine

In besieged Gaza, first English library to open

Framed Gallery

Kuwaitis mark 56th National Day

GNTV Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free