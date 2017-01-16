In final interview, Obama criticises Israeli colonies

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

In final interview, Obama criticises Israeli colonies

He says he should not have used the phrase “red line” over the use of chemical weapons by Al Assad regime

Image Credit: AP
﻿Barack Obama
Gulf News
 

Washington: The increase of Israeli colonies has “gotten so substantial” that it is inhibiting the possibility for an “effective, contiguous Palestinian state,” President Barack Obama said Sunday, in his final interview as president.

Speaking to CBS’ “60 Minutes,” Obama dismissed the idea that there is a “major rupture” in the relationship between the United States and Israel after last month’s decision by the US to abstain from a United Nations vote condemning Israeli colonies.

“Because of our investment in the region, and because we care so deeply about Israel, I think (the US) has a legitimate interest in saying to a friend, ‘This is a problem,’” Obama said. “It would have long-term consequences for peace and security in the region, and the United States.”

The outgoing president reflected on his legacy and his biggest challenges during his eight years in office during the hourlong interview. A number of his policies — from health care to his contentious relationship with Israel — could be short-lived as President-elect Donald Trump becomes the 45th president later this week and vows to reverse some of those policies.

Obama also reflected on his approach to the civil war in Syria, as it approaches its sixth year with hundreds of thousands dead and millions displaced around the world.

The president acknowledged that his “red line” declaration about the use of chemical weapons by Syrian President Bashar Al Assad’s government led to more complications and said he didn’t have to use those words. They later prompted harsh criticism, since the US did not follow through on the threat.

“I would have, I think, made a bigger mistake if I had said, ‘Eh, chemical weapons. That doesn’t really change my calculus,’” he said. “And regardless of how it ended up playing, I think, in the Beltway, what is true is [Al] Assad got rid of his chemical weapons.”

Trump has been vocal about his disapproval of many of Obama’s policies, often voicing his disagreement or engaging in public disputes with the president on Twitter. Most recently, Trump lashed out over hypothetical comments Obama made that he would beat Trump if they ran against each other in a general election.

Over the holidays, Trump accused Obama of throwing up “inflammatory” roadblocks during the transition of power and his administration of treating Israel with “total disdain.”

Obama acknowledged it’s been an “unusual” transition, adding, “I suspect the president-elect would agree with that.”

“We are moving into an era where a lot of people get their information through tweets and sound bites and some headline that comes over their phone,” the president said. “There’s a power in that. There’s also a danger — what generates a headline or stirs up a controversy and gets attention isn’t the same as the process required to actually solve the problem.”

He warned people not to “underestimate the guy” and urged congressional Republicans and Trump supporters around the country to be sure “that as we go forward, certain norms, certain institutional traditions don’t get eroded, because there’s a reason they’re in place.”

Obama said there needs to be a focus on “making sure that our democracy stays healthy, and making sure that we maintain that sense of solidarity.”

With that, he said he’s been “disturbed” about intelligence reports over Russia hacking the US election.

“I have been concerned about the degree to which, in some circles, you’ve seen people suggest that Vladimir Putin has more credibility than the US government,” he said. “You’re not going to be able to make good decisions without building some relationship of trust between yourself and that community.”

More from Palestine

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Israel
follow this tag on MGNIsrael
Bashar Al Assad
follow this tag on MGNBashar Al Assad
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Palestinian Authority
follow this tag on MGNPalestinian Authority

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaPalestine

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Israel
follow this tag on MGN
Bashar Al Assad
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Palestine

Palestinian parties agree to unite

Framed Gallery

US honours Martin Luther King Jr.

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon