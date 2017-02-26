Mobile
In besieged Gaza, first English library to open window to world

In a territory where even the delivery of basic necessities is anything but simple, literature is also a victim of politics

Image Credit: AFP
Mossab Abo Toha (left) and his friend Shadi Salem, who is helping Abu Toha set up the ‘Library and Bookshop for Gaza’ project pose for a photo holding books in Toha’s family home in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.
Gulf News
 

Gaza: Mossab Abu Toha has never actually left Gaza, instead devouring books as an escape. Now he is struggling to open the first English-language library in the beleaguered Palestinian territory.

“Send us books in English, new or used,” says the 24-year-old reading enthusiast on his Facebook page.

Abu Toha, like so many Gazans effectively trapped in the Palestinian enclave by Israeli and Egyptian restrictions, dreams of travelling.

“Freedom begins when one frees one’s mind,” says the young graduate in English literature from the Islamic University of Gaza, who shares his passion by teaching Shakespeare at a United Nations school.

“I have read dozens of books in English, and with them I can travel to every country in the world and through all periods. I feel like I am in another world.”

Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza for a decade, while the border with Egypt is also largely closed.

Those who manage to take advantage of the rare Egyptian openings never really know when they will be able to return.

In a territory where even the delivery of basic necessities is anything but simple, literature is also a victim of politics.

“There are few books in English,” Abu Toha says referring to his project, and they “arrive well after their publication because of the blockade”.

Even the idea of falling back on electronic versions is problematic.

“The electricity cuts all the time,” said Shadi Salem, who is helping Abu Toha set up the project.

Gaza receives only a few hours of power per day due to chronic energy shortages.

Since the July launch of their “Library & Bookshop for Gaza” page, which has nearly 2,500 followers, the two friends say they have collected more than 200 books, including from American and European donors, as well as $2,000 (Dh7,343).

But delivery has again been an issue.

For months in 2016, Israel blocked the arrival of parcels into the Gaza Strip because they alleged its Islamist rulers Hamas were using it to send in weapons components.

The transfer was restored in December, with Abu Toha announcing joyfully on Facebook: “You can now send your books.”

For the time being, the 200 books received and his personal library — about 400 — stand on shelves in the family home in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

The goal is a thousand more books.

Of all his books, he highlighted three from American philosopher Noam Chomsky, who sent them to him personally.

In 2014, the Israeli military launched its third war on Gaza since 2007.

Among the sites hit was the Islamic University, with its English bookshop badly damaged.

“I was shocked: The Israeli army, backed by the West, bombed books in English,” recalled the young man who sports a trim black beard.

According to Mohammad Al Sharif of the culture ministry, around 30 libraries were partially or totally destroyed during the three wars.

There are 18 libraries in Gaza, with the vast majority of books in Arabic.

“Israel has allowed books to be imported into Gaza for the past year, but political books, for example, are still banned,” Al Sharif says.

