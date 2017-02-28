Facebook shuts page of Palestinian president’s party

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Facebook shuts page of Palestinian president’s party

Palestinian activists accuse Facebook of censorship and bias for giving in to Israeli demands

  • Image Credit:
  • The controversial picture.Image Credit: Supplied
Gulf News
 

Ramallah: Facebook has shut down the page of Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas’s party Fatah, apparently over a picture of late leader Yasser Arafat with a weapon, the movement said on Monday.

“We received a message that our page violated Facebook’s regulations,” Munir Al Jaghub, a media officer with Fatah and one of the page’s administrators, told AFP.

The accounts of the 12 administrators of the page, which, according to Jaghub had 70,000 followers, were also suspended for 30 days.

A photo of Arafat holding a rifle that belonged to an Israeli soldier abducted in the 1980s by Palestinians in Beirut that had featured on the page was attached to the message from Facebook.

Standing next to Arafat is Mahmoud Al Alul, recently elected Fatah deputy chairman.

Israel regularly accuses Palestinians, including the Fatah-led Palestinian leadership, of inciting violence on social networks.

Israeli ministers have met with Facebook officials to stop what it calls online incitement, and have advanced a bill that would allow a court to order companies such as Facebook to remove material considered “incitement”.

Pro-Palestinian activists accuse the internet giant of censorship and bias. In September, Facebook apologised after temporarily disabling accounts linked to two Palestinian news sites critical of Israel.

More from Palestine

tags from this story

Israel
follow this tag on MGNIsrael
Mahmoud Abbas
follow this tag on MGNMahmoud Abbas
Palestinian Authority
follow this tag on MGNPalestinian Authority
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaPalestine

tags

Israel
follow this tag on MGN
Mahmoud Abbas
follow this tag on MGN
Palestinian Authority
follow this tag on MGN
Facebook
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Palestine

US tells UN rights body to end focus on Israel

Framed Gallery

Mexico’s world record bulldog attempt

GNTV Videos

PlayCity Walk transforms into an open-air canvas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays