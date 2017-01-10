Morocco faces political impasse after talks collapse

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Morocco faces political impasse after talks collapse

Deadlock threatens to provoke political crisis and possibly even new elections in Morocco

Gulf News
 

Rabat: Morocco is facing an unprecedented political deadlock after the Islamist prime minister broke off talks on forming a coalition government following three months of fruitless effort.

The impasse — apparently rooted in a power struggle between the Islamist Justice and Development Party (PJD) and government officials — threatens to provoke a political crisis and possibly even new elections.

King Mohammad tasked Prime Minister Abdul Ilah Bin Kirane with forming a new government after his PJD won the most seats in October elections.

The PJD rose to power after the king relinquished some of his power following talks in 2011, with Ben Kirane heading a previous coalition government for five years.

The PJD faced a serious challenge from the secularist Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) in October’s vote, which campaigned against the “Islamisation” of Moroccan society and came a strong second.

Since the vote Ben Kirane has been haggling to rebuild his coalition, which had brought together a range of parties including other Islamists, liberals and ex-Communists.

But he has proven unable to secure the 198 of 395 seats needed for a majority and in a surprise statement on Sunday said he was breaking off talks with two parties, the centre-right National Rally of Independence (RNI) and the Popular Movement (MP).

Analysts say the talks have become a power struggle between Ben Kirane and RNI chief Aziz Akhannouch, a billionaire outgoing agricultural minister.

“Akhannouch’s objective seems clear: to deprive Ben Kirane of oxygen,” political analyst Mohammad Al Naji said.

Mohammad Madani, another political analyst and law professor in Rabat, said the failure of the coalition talks reflects a wider power struggle.

“Akhannouch is not acting alone, he is the spokesman for the centre of power,” Madani said. “It’s about showing that what counts is not electoral success.”

The PJD was the first Islamist party to win an election in Morocco and the first to lead a government, raising concerns among many in a country that has traditionally been among the more secular of Arab nations.

Its 2011 win came after the king — whose family has ruled Morocco since the early 1600s — gave up some of his power.

Among the reforms were a requirement for the king to nominate a prime minister from the party that won the most seats in Morocco’s parliament.

The PJD struggled in power to tackle rising unemployment and fulfil promises to crack down on corruption.

Social tensions since the election have seen a wave of demonstrations in the Rif, an ethnically Berber region in Morocco’s north.

Thousands have taken to the streets in protests over the death of a 31-year-old fish seller in the city of Al Hoceima, Mouhcine Fikri, who was crushed in a rubbish truck as he reportedly tried to protest against authorities seizing and destroying his wares.

There have been no signs of progress since the collapse of the coalition talks on Sunday. A meeting of the outgoing cabinet due to take place on Monday was postponed without official comment. Local media reported it could take place on Tuesday.

Madani said Ben Kirane’s suspension of the talks appeared to be a “change in tactics” to “bring the problem to a higher level”.

The palace says it stands above the country’s politics but analysts say it may have no choice but to intervene.

“The constitution is silent on the question of a prime minister-designate being unable to form a majority. It will fall then to the king to interpret the constitution,” said Abdullah Tourabi, a Moroccan political researcher.

A decision to call fresh elections is possible, but unlikely, he said. The head of another party could be asked to form a government instead “but this will cause political tensions” with the PJD.

“Another possibility is a fresh intervention from the king to ask for negotiations to resume, still under Ben Kirane,” Tourabi said.

More from Morocco

tags from this story

Morocco
follow this tag on MGNMorocco

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaMorocco

tags

Morocco
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Morocco

Morocco bans production and sale of burqas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats