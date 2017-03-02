Man tries to enter cockpit during flight

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Man tries to enter cockpit during flight

Passenger with 'mental troubles' had to be restrained by crew as he tried to reach pilot

Plane cabin
Image Credit: AP
 

Rabat: A passenger with “mental troubles” tried to enter the cockpit of a commercial flight from Paris to Casablanca in Morocco on Wednesday, Moroccan police said.

A police statement, carried by the official news agency MAP, said the 26-year-old man, who was not named, went to the plane’s toilets before “trying to make his way into the cockpit” but was prevented by the crew.

It gave no further details on the incident or the name of the airline involved.

The man was said to be an illegal immigrant in France, where he had suffered “a mental illness” which forced an uncle to accompany him back on the flight to Morocco.

After landing in Casablanca, he was taken “to the airport’s clinic which confirmed he had mental troubles that required his admittance to a psychiatric hospital,” police said.

More from Morocco

tags from this story

France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Morocco
follow this tag on MGNMorocco

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaMorocco

tags

France
follow this tag on MGN
Morocco
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Morocco

Man tries to enter cockpit during flight
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Watch: Lamcy Plaza fire contained

Watch: Lamcy Plaza fire contained

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger