Shutting Libya-Italy migrant route ‘within reach’: EU’s Tusk

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Shutting Libya-Italy migrant route ‘within reach’: EU’s Tusk

Tusk said the EU “proved” it could shut the eastern Mediterranean route with its deal last March with Turkey

Gulf News
 

BRUSSELS: Shutting the migrant smuggling route from Libya to Europe is “within our reach”, EU chief Donald Tusk said Thursday, arguing that doing so would be in both sides’ interest.

Flanked by Libya’s UN-backed leader Fayez al-Sarraj in Brussels, Tusk said he would propose extra “concrete and operational measures” to curb migrant flows when European Union leaders meet in Malta on Friday.

Tusk said the EU “proved” it could shut the eastern Mediterranean route with its deal last March with Turkey that has slashed the numbers of asylum seekers landing in Greece, previously the main entry point to Europe.

“Now it is time to close down the route from Libya to Italy,” Tusk told reporters, adding he discussed the issue on Wednesday with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

“I can assure you it is within our reach,” the former Polish prime minister said. “What we need is the full determination to do that.”

He said the EU summit in Valletta, which he will co-host as European Council president, will discuss boosting cooperation with Libya.

“We have a shared interest and determination to reduce the number of irregular migrants risking their lives crossing the central Mediterranean,” he said.

“This is not sustainable ... as the smugglers let people drown and undermine the authority of the Libyan state for their own profit,” he added.

Though far fewer than the hundreds of thousands who had arrived in Greece before the deal with Turkey, a record 180,000 migrants landed in Italy last year while some 4,500 died on that central route.

Unlike the asylum seekers arriving in Greece from war-torn Syria and other conflict zones, most of those leaving Libya are sub-Saharan Africans deemed illegal economic migrants who face voluntary or involuntary expulsion.

The EU has begun training and equipping Libya’s coastguard to crack down on the smugglers and its leaders are expected Friday to examine a proposal to release new funds for the training programme as well as for UN agencies that can help the Libyans look after the migrants.

“We hope that EU mechanisms to help Libya will be more practical,” Sarraj said, adding the funds so far come to “very small amounts”.

Sarraj’s government is locked in a power struggle with a rival administration in eastern Libya as it seeks to end years of lawlessness following the 2011 overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi.

More from Libya

tags from this story

Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Libya
follow this tag on MGNLibya

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaLibya

tags

Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Italy
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN
Libya
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Libya

Eastern Libya forces fly wounded to Russia

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Snow on Jebel Jais

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa