Libya prime minister to hold talks with Haftar

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Libya prime minister to hold talks with Haftar

Al Sarraj said the meeting would be “face to face, without mediation” but warned that the two sides remained far apart

Image Credit: REUTERS
Khalifa Haftar
Gulf News
 

Rome: The head of Libya’s unity government said on Wednesday he would soon hold talks with a rival field marshal to try to halt his country’s descent into chaos, Italian media reported.

Fayaz Al Sarraj, head of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, said he would meet in Cairo with Khalifa Haftar, whose forces support a rival administration, “possibly within days”.

“I confirm (the meeting) will take place soon,” Al Sarraj told Italian daily Corriere della Sera, adding that he and Haftar would “search for a solution for Libya”.

Libya has been riven by lawlessness and violence since the 2011 Nato-backed ouster of longtime strongman Muammar Gaddafi, with rival parliaments and armed groups vying for control of the country and its vital oil wealth.

Al Sarraj’s UN-backed government was installed in Tripoli last year but has struggled to assert itself further east, where a rival parliament and Haftar’s self-proclaimed Libyan National Army hold sway.

Egypt said last week it was working to organise direct talks between the leaders.

Al Sarraj said the meeting would be “face to face, without mediation” but warned that the two sides remained far apart.

“To insist only on the force of arms will drag us into a bloody civil war with massacres and anarchy,” he said.

Libya’s tumult has allowed Islamist militants, including Daesh, to gain a toehold, but Daesh was forced from its stronghold of Sirte in December and Haftar’s men have battled extremists for more than two years, especially around second city Benghazi.

It is thought the Cairo talks will also involve Russia, which has recently indicated support for Haftar, who reportedly made several visits to Moscow last year.

More from Libya

tags from this story

North Atlantic Treaty Organization
follow this tag on MGNNorth Atlantic Treaty Organization
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Libya
follow this tag on MGNLibya
Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaLibya

tags

North Atlantic Treaty Organization
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN
Libya
follow this tag on MGN
Egypt
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Libya

Libya prime minister to hold talks with Haftar

Framed Gallery

Trump travel ban sparks protests at US airports

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad concludes three-day India visit

Mohammad concludes three-day India visit

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate here

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate here

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day