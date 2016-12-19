Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Daesh suicide bomber kills 8 Libyan troops near Benghazi

Ganfouda is one of the last two extremist-held areas in the east besieged by Libyan army troops

Gulf News
 

Benghazi: Libyan security and health officials say a suicide bomber has killed eight army troops near the eastern city of Benghazi.

The officials say the Sunday night counterattack in the besieged Ganfouda area also wounded another eight soldiers. Daesh claimed responsibility for the bombing in a statement circulated online.

Army spokesman Ahmad Al Mosmari says a push to retake the district is in “its last stage, and terrorist group leaders are besieged inside.”

Ganfouda is one of the last two extremist-held areas in the east besieged by Libyan army troops that answer to Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who backs Libya’s last elected parliament against rival militias loyal to the UN-backed government based in Tripoli.

More from Libya

tags from this story

Libya
follow this tag on MGNLibya
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaLibya

tags

Libya
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Libya

The unlikely saviours of Libya’s Roman remains

Framed Gallery

Living in the smog of China

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Aleppo ravaged by war
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed