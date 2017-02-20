Plan to increase taxes in Lebanon raises alarm

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Plan to increase taxes in Lebanon raises alarm

Economists warn that such measures will slow the already-struggling economy

Gulf News
 

Beirut: Lebanon Finance Minister and Amal party member Ali Hasan Khalil has proposed a series of taxes to balance country’s ballooning budget deficit, including increase in the value added tax (VAT) from 10 to 11 per cent, hiking the interest rate on bank deposits from 5 to 7 per cent, levies on company profits from 15 to 17 per cent, a 15 per cent duty on profits from real estate transactions and a 4 per cent fee on the import of kerosene.

The most exuberant tariff, however, is a 500 per cent tax on alcohol, on top of existing rates, which will translate into an increase from LL200 ($0.13) to LL1,000 ($0.66) for a litre of wine and champagne, and from LL400 ($0.26) to LL2,000 ($1.32) on a litre of hard liquors. Cigarettes and shisha were not included in his tax raise proposal.

Liberals worry that taxes on alcohol could infringe on the country’s liberal policies, which they feel have come under increasing attack.

The biggest worry, however, comes from contemplated hikes on bank deposits, which could dissuade investors and Lebanese expatriate workers from sending roughly $7-8 billion in remittances to Lebanon each year.

These tax proposals have been severely criticised by economists, bankers and businesses, all of whom warned that such measures would slow the already-struggling economy that is heavily dependent on the tourism and entertainment industries.

The Christian Lebanese Forces issued a statement against the new tax proposals, but what surprised many was that the Shiite Hezbollah group also condemned the move.

Fresh taxes risk triggering social unrest and demonstrations by labour unions and civil society groups at a time when the country is experiencing an economic slowdown.

One of Khalil’s arguments for introducing new taxes is to meet previous commitments made to labour unions and civil society groups to finance overdue salary increases for civil servants and state school teachers. The minister estimated the cost of financing the proposed salary scales would be LL1.2 trillion ($800 million).

The draft budget under evaluation has total expenditures at LL24.7 trillion ($16 billion), an increase of 7.7 per cent over 2016 [when the government merely accepted outlays without approving a budget], while projected revenues in 2017 stood at around LL13.4 trillion ($8.7 billion).

The anticipated 2017 revenues represented 20.5 per cent of Gross Domestic Product.

Government critics argue that rather than covering budget deficits with more taxes, roughly estimated to take over 25 per cent of all incomes without delivering tangible services in return, authorities should first reduce spending.

More from Lebanon

tags from this story

Lebanon
follow this tag on MGNLebanon

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaLebanon

tags

Lebanon
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Lebanon

New controversy in Lebanon ... over speed bumps

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Famine strikes South Sudan

GNTV Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore