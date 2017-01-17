Mobile
Lebanon’s Hezbollah finds crashed Israeli drone

Israel says the drone came down in Lebanese territory on Monday

Gulf News
 

Beirut: The Lebanese group Hezbollah has located an Israeli drone that crashed in Lebanese territory and has taken it to a secure location for inspection, a source in Hezbollah said on Tuesday.

The Israeli military said that the drone had came down in Lebanese territory on Monday near the boundary with Israeli-claimed territory, identifying the drone as a “tactical Skylark UAV”.

Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia, has fought numerous conflicts with Israel. Their most serious flare-up in recent years was in 2015 when Hezbollah guerrillas killed two Israeli troops in retaliation for a deadly air strike in Syria.

