France’s Le Pen to visit Lebanon - government source

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

France’s Le Pen to visit Lebanon - government source

The far right leader has called for dialogue with Syrian President Bashar Al Assad

Gulf News
 

Beirut: French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen will visit Lebanon next week for talks with leaders of Paris’s former mandate territory, a Lebanese government source said Wednesday.

“Madame Le Pen will be in Beirut on the 19th and 20th, and will meet (President Michel) Aoun and (Prime Minister Saad) Hariri on Monday,” the source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The latest polls for April’s presidential vote show Le Pen, who heads the far-right National Front (FN) party, leading with 27 per cent in the first round, but she is not expected to triumph in a run off.

At her campaign launch earlier this month, Le Pen vowed to put France first and to fight “terrorism”, and she has called for dialogue with Syrian President Bashar Al Assad.

Aoun, who was elected in October, had allied himself with powerful Shiite movement Hezbollah, which is fighting on behalf Al Assad’s government in Syria.

Hariri on the other hand is fiercely opposed to the Al Assad regime, which he accuses of having assassinated his father, former prime minister Rafiq, in 2005.

Le Pen in a magazine interview last month said Syrians were “waiting for... Al Assad to win this war against Islamist fundamentalists.”

Rival presidential hopeful and former economy minister Emmanuel Macron visited Beirut on January 24, where he met both Aoun and Hariri.

While he did not call for an alliance with Al Assad, 39-year-old centrist Macron advocated for a “balanced policy” towards the regime and the myriad rebels fighting it.

Right-wing candidate Francois Fillon, dogged by revelations his wife Penelope was paid for years for a suspected fake job as a parliamentary aide, cancelled a visit early this month to Lebanon and Iraq.

Paris had mandate power over Lebanon and neighbouring Syria during the first half of last century.

More from Lebanon

tags from this story

Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Lebanon
follow this tag on MGNLebanon
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Bashar Al Assad
follow this tag on MGNBashar Al Assad

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaLebanon

tags

Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Lebanon
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
Bashar Al Assad
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Lebanon

Lebanon arrests three terrorist suspects

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Dust envelops most parts of UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Emirati crosses the UAE on foot
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa