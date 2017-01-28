Female police experiment helps defuse tension in Burj Hammoud

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Female police experiment helps defuse tension in Burj Hammoud

Men, who interacted with women officers, tended to not lose their tempers as much as with their male counterparts

  • The fascinating new experiment of hiring women to the police force in Burj Hammoud, a north-eastern district oImage Credit: Facebook
  • Burj Hammoud’s affable mayor is determined to make the experiment a full success and though he hears the occasImage Credit: Facebook
Gulf News
 

Beirut: Although several thousand women serve in Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces, General Security [Amn Al Am] and the Armed Forces, few venture into municipal policing because of the very nature of the tasks involved: maintain a street presence, ensure law and order and, occasionally, settle family disputes in a country where misogyny is prevalent.

When Mardig Boghossian was elected in May 2016 as the mayor of Burj Hammoud, a north-east district of Beirut, he embarked on a fascinating new experiment to change mentalities when he added 30 female officers to the 130-strong municipal police force.

Burj Hammoud is predominantly populated by Lebanese-Armenians, although a slew of foreign workers from India, Sri Lanka and elsewhere, along with Syrian-Armenians who escaped the war in their country, now call it home.

Last year, there was a serious degradation of security, exacerbated by the presence of so many foreign nationals and he needed to hire more officers, he told Gulf News.

The idea to employ women officers came after he observed how people reacted to female security officers at the airport. Men, who interacted with women officers, tended to not lose their tempers or get angry as much as with their male counterparts.

Often, men felt the need to display macho behaviour when interacting with male officers. Women officers were also more capable of defusing tension as they deployed persuasive yet calming tactics in their dealings. It took them six months to train and they officially graduated in September 2016.

They can now be seen alongside their male counterparts patrolling the streets.

Several were assigned traffic management duties, which attracted a good deal of attention in the largely conservative neighbourhoods of Burj Hammoud.

Boghossian could not be more pleased.

“Female officers have calmed down volatile situations with ease,” he said.

“I have settled disputes and defused tensions just because of my gender,” Talar Kouyoumjian, 25, told Gulf News. “I am gratified that such situations are defused especially when there are children around for we really do not want trouble in our neighbourhoods,” now that so many different nationalities intermingle that, inevitably, create problematic conditions.

“There were a few problems, of course,” Boghossian said, as some men catcall or whistle at the female officers, “though by and large Burj Hammoud residents, Armenians and non-Armenians alike, accepted the policewomen”.

At first, unaware residents seemed apprehensive about the women officers, though most adapted.

Antranik Baghdasarian, a local shopkeeper, acknowledged that it took him several weeks to get used to seeing policewomen patrolling the streets, “since we are not used to this”.

“But I am happy to see smiling faces,” he added.

Pranay Chandra from Mumbai, who has lived in Burj Hammoud for two years, was philosophical: “Women police officers are good,” he said.

The affable mayor is determined to make the experiment a full success and though he hears the occasional rude remark, he instructs his officers to be firm.

Jessica Maldossian, one of the 30 on the force, said that a stern look is usually all it takes to guard against an impolite remark.

“This could happen anywhere in the world, but for the most part people are welcoming,” she said.

Expand

Share your views

More from Lebanon

tags from this story

Lebanon
follow this tag on MGNLebanon
Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGNSri Lanka
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaLebanon

tags

Lebanon
follow this tag on MGN
Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In Lebanon

Lebanon urged to end civilians’ military trials

Framed Gallery

Trump travel ban sparks protests at US airports

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads