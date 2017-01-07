Aoun visit aims to mend ties with Saudi Arabia

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Aoun visit aims to mend ties with Saudi Arabia

Lebanese president will likely request Riyadh reinstate a huge military grant and drop a GCC travel ban on visiting Lebanon

Image Credit: AP
Michel Aoun
Gulf News
 

Beirut: President Michel Aoun will visit Saudi Arabia and Qatar next week in his capacity as head-of-state. Aoun will aim to normalise ties with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and, equally important, will seek a lift of the current ban on Arab Gulf citizens from travelling to Lebanon.

According to the Al Jumhuriyyah daily, Hezbollah did not object to Aoun’s travel to Saudi Arabia for his first presidential trip, which will also take him to Syria and Iran.

Aoun will head a high-ranking delegation of eight ministers — defence, finance, interior, foreign affairs, education, economy, information and the state minister for presidency affairs — on a two-day trip to Riyadh, from where he will travel on to Doha for another two-day visit.

These stops will be Aoun’s first international journeys since he was elected president on October 31, 2016, after a two and a half years vacancy at the head of the republic.

In Riyadh, Aoun is expected to hold talks with King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and other senior Saudi officials, focusing on bilateral ties.

Among various concerns that preoccupy Lebanon, three specific issues top the agenda, including vital economic ties, the Kingdom’s rescinded pledge to donate $3 billion to purchase French weapons for the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), and regional tensions that encompass the wars in Syria and Iraq.

On Saturday, the Chairman of the Federation of the Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in Lebanon, Mohammad Choucair, told Al Sharq Al Awsat that Aoun’s visit to Saudi Arabia will restore ties back to normal.

He added: “The former Lebanese government has made mistakes against the Kingdom,” insisting that Lebanon cannot survive economically without the GCC States.

Choucair emphasised that remittances from Saudi Arabia earned by Lebanese nationals constituted as much as half of Lebanon’s financial annual returns.

There were an estimated 500,000 Lebanese nationals toiling in Saudi Arabia [with an additional 250,000 elsewhere in GCC member-states] who transferred between $7 and $8 billion each year to support extensive families.

Aoun, who once served as commander of the Lebanese army, is also expected to request advanced weapons from Riyadh.

It was unclear whether Saudi officials will reinstate the huge military grant, which was suspended after Jibran Bassil, the Minister of Foreign Affairs who heads the Hezbollah-allied Free Patriotic Movement, voted against the unanimous League of States (LAS) and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) resolutions that condemned the January 5, 2016 Iranian attacks on Saudi missions in Iran.

Aoun was expected to raise the issue of free movement for Saudi and Lebanese citizens between the two countries, in an implicit reference to a Saudi ban on Lebanese Shiites.

In Doha, Aoun will hold talks with the Emir of Qatar, Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and other Qatari officials, centring on ways of expand bilateral relations too, although the two leaders were also expected to discuss vitally important Qatari aid to help free 9 kidnapped LAF soldiers alleged held by Daesh.

Ever since his election, Aoun stressed the need to improve relations with GCC countries, aware that the state’s survival depended on close ties with societies that welcomed so many Lebanese.

The Saudi Charge d’Affaires Walid Al Bukhari sounded optimistic as he welcomed the upcoming visit, declaring: “President Michel Aoun’s visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will have positive reactions on Lebanese-Saudi relations,” adding, “The kingdom did not and will not abandon Lebanon.”

Expand

Share your views

More from Lebanon

tags from this story

Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Lebanon
follow this tag on MGNLebanon
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
Gulf Cooperation Council
follow this tag on MGNGulf Cooperation Council

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaLebanon

tags

Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Lebanon
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In Lebanon

Rifi accuses police of making political arrests

Framed Gallery

In Pictures: No Pants day on the subway

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Highlights from the 2016 NYE fireweworks
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car