Abdullah, May discuss regional developments

Jordanian and British leaders discussed the need to relaunch the Arab-Israeli peace process

Gulf News
 

London: King Abdullah of Jordan and British Prime Minister Theresa May, on Wednesday, held talks that focused on the latest regional and international developments, and prospects for cementing relations between the two countries at various levels.

According to Petra News Agency, the talks, which took place in the British government’s headquarters in London, dealt with boosting bilateral cooperation in the political, economic and military fields.

During the talks, King Abdullah and the British prime minister stressed the need for continued consultation and coordination on various issues of common concern, especially with regard to the crises in the region, stressing the importance of Britain’s role in this regard.

The talks also focused on the regional and international efforts to combat terrorism, within a holistic strategy, since it poses a threat to international peace and security.

The meeting touched on the peace process, highlighting the need to intensify efforts to revive the peace process to relaunch serious and effective negotiations between the Palestinians and Israelis based on the two-state solution as the only solution to end the conflict.

The Jordanian king stressed that any proposals that aren’t based on the two-state solution and international legitimacy resolutions, would have serious repercussions on the security and stability of the region.

They also reviewed the latest developments in Syria. In this context, King Abdullah stressed the need to build on international efforts to consolidate the ceasefire, and prepare for a political solution within the course of the current negotiations in Geneva.

The talks underlined the need to support efforts to establish security and stability in Iraq, Yemen and Libya.

