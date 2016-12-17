US offers $25m reward for information leading to Al Baghdadi
Washington: The United States has more than doubled its offer of a reward to $25 million for information leading to the Daesh’s self-proclaimed caliph.
The State Department had previously offered $10 million for information that helps the US determine the location of Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi, or arrest and convict him.
The agency says that under Al Baghdadi, Daesh has been responsible for thousands of deaths in the Middle East, including American citizens, and terrorist attacks elsewhere.