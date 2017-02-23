Mobile
Iraqi security forces storm Mosul airport, military base

Control over air base will give Iraqi forces leverage to attack Daesh in the rest of west Mosul

  • Iraqi government forces' battling Daesh in Mosul.Image Credit: AP
  • Iraqi Federal police deploy after regaining control of the town of Abu Saif, west of Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, FImage Credit: AP
Gulf News
 

Baghdad: US-backed Iraqi security forces closing in on the Daesh-held western half of Mosul stormed the city’s airport and a nearby military base on Thursday, state television said.

Counter-terrorism service (CTS) troops and elite interior ministry units known as Rapid Response descended on the airport early on Thursday and the nearby Ghozlani military complex, CTS spokesman Sabah Al Numan told state TV.

“Our forces started a major operation early this morning to storm the airport of Mosul and the Ghozlani base to dislodge Daesh terrorists. We can confirm that the Mosul airport militarily has fallen and it’s a matter of short time to fully control it,” Numan said.

The push came shortly after Iraqi federal police forces earlier on Thursday entered the airport grounds, taking control of the runway and exchanging fire with Islamic State militants hunkered down inside the airport buildings. The two-pronged advance is part of an offensive aimed at driving Daesh from western Mosul.

 

The spokesman of the Joint Military Operation Command, Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool, told The Associated Press that clashes are underway inside the Ghazlani base. He didn't provide more details.

After ousting the militant group from eastern Mosul last month, Iraqi forces have sought to capture the airport and use it a launchpad for an onslaught into the west of Iraq’s second-largest city.

Complex

The airport and military complex, which includes barracks and training grounds and sprawls across an area close to the Baghdad-Mosul highway was captured by Daesh fighters when they overran Mosul in June 2014.

Loss of Mosul could spell the end of the Iraqi side of Daesh’s self-styled caliphate, which it declared from the city after sweeping through vast areas of Iraq and Syria.

The campaign involves a 100,000-strong force of Iraqi troops, Kurdish fighters and Shiite militias.

Forces have made rapid advances since the start of the year, aided by new tactics and improved coordination, military officials say.

