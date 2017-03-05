Mobile
Iraqi forces launch fresh push toward Mosul old city centre

Advance in western Mosul paused over the past 48 hours because of bad weather

Image Credit: Reuters
Iraqi special forces soldiers walk in a street in Mosul, Iraq.
Gulf News
 

Baghdad: The US-backed Iraqi forces launched on Sunday a new push toward the Daesh-held old city centre of Mosul, on the western bank of the Tigris river, an Iraqi military spokesman said.

Iraqi forces are fighting their way toward the old centre of the city, advancing from the south and the southwest, Brigadier General Yahya Rasool, spokesman for the joint operations command, told state-run television.

Iraqi forces captured the eastern side of Mosul in January after 100 days of fighting and launched their attack on the districts that lie west of the Tigris river on February 19.

Their advance in western Mosul paused over the past 48 hours because of bad weather.

Defeating Daesh in Mosul would crush the Iraqi wing of the so-called caliphate declared by the group’s leader, Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi, in 2014, over parts of Iraq and Syria.

Rapid Response soldiers, progressing from the south through the Dawasa and Danadan districts, are within a few hundred metres from the government buildings near the old city, a media officer with these interior ministry units told Reuters.

Taking the sites of the provincial council and governorate buildings would help Iraqi forces attack the terrorists in the nearby old city and would be of symbolic significance in terms of restoring state authority over Mosul. The buildings themselves are destroyed and not being used by Daesh.

The US-trained Counter-Terrorism Service units meanwhile pushed through Tal Al Ruman and the Somood districts, in the southwest, Rasool said.

