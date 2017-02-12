Baghdad tense after Green Zone clashes

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Baghdad tense after Green Zone clashes

Protestors accuse election commission of favouring Al Maliki and demand an overhaul

Image Credit: AP
An injured protester is assisted after reacting to tear gas fired by security forces as protesters run during protests for followers of Iraq's influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr in Tahrir square, Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday.
Gulf News
 

Baghdad: Tension between Iraq’s Shiite leaders mounted on Sunday as the toll from protests in central Baghdad on Saturday increased to six killed, five demonstrators loyal to cleric Moqtada Al Sadr and one policeman.

At least 174 other protesters were injured in clashes that pitted police and Sadr’s followers who had gathered to demand an overhaul of a commission that supervises elections, ahead of a provincial poll due in September.

The clashes broke out as the protesters attempted to cross the bridge that links Tahrir Square where they had gathered and the heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings, embassies and international organisations.

In a statement reacting to the killing of his followers on Saturday evening, Al Sadr said: “Their blood won’t have been shed in vain.” He promised strong retaliation.

Several Katyusha rockets hit the Green Zone on Saturday evening but there were no casualties, a military spokesman said.

The rockets seem to have been fired from Baladiyat, a district where Sadr has many followers.

The growing tensions come at a bad time for Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi who is trying to focus on a critical battle with Daesh in Mosul, the last major urban stronghold of the militant group in northern Iraq.

Four of the five protesters killed were hit by bullets and the fifth died of unknown causes, according to an updated casualties toll given by an Interior Ministry official. Most of the injured were treated for choking on tear gas, he said.

Al Sadr says the electoral commission is favourable to his Shiite rival, former prime minister Nouri Al Maliki, a politician close to Iran whom he accuses of corruption.

He also blames Al Maliki for the failure of the Iraqi army to contain the advance of Daesh in 2014, as he was then prime minister and commander of the armed forces.

The cleric said his supporters wanted to get near the Green Zone to make their voices heard by decision-makers, and had no intention of storming it again.

Al Abadi ordered an investigation into the violence amid claims by the Interior Ministry that some demonstrators carried firearms and knives. Al Sadr insists his followers were peaceful.

In a statement, Al Maliki’s Dawa party accused Al Sadr without naming him of trying to “distract the Iraqi people in sedition in order to prevent the efforts to get rid of Daesh.”

Al Sadr is openly hostile to American policies in the Middle East and, at the same time, he has a troubled relationship with Iraqi political groups allied with Iran.

Al Sadr is the heir of a clerical family who suffered under Saddam Hussain, the former president toppled in the 2003 US-led invasion. His Shiite rivals had fled Saddam’s persecution, returning to Iraq after the invasion.

His followers held several demonstrations last year to press for anti-corruption reforms and stormed the Green Zone after violent clashes with security forces.

Iraqi forces last month completed the first phase of the Mosul offensive that started in October, by removing the militants from the eastern side of the city. They are now preparing to attack the part that lies west of the Tigris river.

More from Iraq

tags from this story

Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaIraq

tags

Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Iraq

Iraq forces foil Daesh attempt to flee

Framed Gallery

Winners of the World Press Photo 2017

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

10 unusual bans across the world

10 unusual bans across the world

New exam pattern in CBSE schools from April

New exam pattern in CBSE schools from April

Arabtec results trigger Dubai market slide

Arabtec results trigger Dubai market slide

Valentine’s Day banned in Pakistan

Valentine’s Day banned in Pakistan

Holiday mood? Get discount on UAE hotels

Holiday mood? Get discount on UAE hotels

Unstable weather likely to prevail this week

Unstable weather likely to prevail this week