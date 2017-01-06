Mobile
Al Qaida chief denounces Daesh ‘liars’

Terror groups clash over which is more anti-Shiite and anti-Christian

Gulf News
 

Washington: Al Qaida leader Ayman Al Zawahiri has denounced what he said was a dishonest propaganda campaign by rival terrorist group Daesh against his organisation, in an audio message released on Thursday.

In the message found and translated by US-based, Israeli-run watchdog the SITE Intelligence Group, the Egyptian extremist accuses Daesh leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi of slandering his group.

Al Qaida, founded by the late Osama Bin Laden, is locked in a battle with the Daesh — which sprang from its Iraqi faction — for the leadership of global Islamist terror.

In his message, the 65-year-old Zawahiri complained that Al Baghdadi had alleged that Al Qaida opposes sectarian attacks on Shiites and was prepared to work with Christian leaders.

“The liars insist upon their falsehood, to the extent that they claimed we do not denounce Shiites,” Zawahiri said, according to the translation of the message, which was released by Al Qaida’s media arm.

Zawahiri denied he had said that Christians could be partners in the governance of a future Islamic caliphate, having only said that they could go about their affairs within it.

“What I have said is that they are partners in the land, such as agriculture, trade, and money, and we keep their privacy in it, in accordance with the laws of our Sharia,” he said.

And he insisted he had not called for Shiite Muslims to be spared, but had suggested focusing attacks on Shiite-led Iraqi forces and not on random atrocities against civilians.

“I had told them several times to stop explosions in markets, hussainiyat (Shiite congregation halls) and mosques, and to concentrate on military, security and police forces and Shiite militiamen,” he said.

Iraqi security forces, in their battle against Daesh, are backed by Shiite religious militias.

Daesh and Al Qaida have both carried out hundreds of attacks on civilian targets, but some Al Qaida propaganda has called for less indiscriminate tactics.

Zawahiri also denied Al Baghdadi’s charge that Al Qaida had supported ousted former Egyptian president Mohammad Mursi, an Islamist who attempted to rule through the ballot box.

The Al Qaida leader, who took charge after Bin Laden was killed by US commandos in 2011, is thought to be somewhere in Pakistan’s unruly border region hiding from a global manhunt.

He communicates with the group’s remaining supporters through semi-regular video lectures, reiterating — as in his latest message — the need to target the United States.

But Thursday’s message did not include any footage of Zawahiri speaking.

The audio message restated the urgency of this goal — “Tell America, to other than God we do not kneel” — but also argued for a dialogue on tactics with other terrorists.

“We are not infallible, but we are human beings and we hit and we miss. We must listen to advice,” he admitted, while rejecting Al Baghdadi’s criticism.

“What we want is to manage a conversation between those who are working for Islam — and the people of terror at their forefront — around the best method and wisest techniques to bring victory to the religion,” he said, according to SITE.

