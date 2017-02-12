Mobile
Russia using Iran airspace for Syria raids

Russian fighter bombers first used an Iranian military base in August 2016 to attack Syria

Gulf News
 

Tehran: Russian warplanes are using Iran’s airspace to carry out air strikes in Syria, an Iranian official said Saturday.

“The fact that they (Russian bombers) use Iranian airspace continues because we have total strategic cooperation with Russia,” Admiral Ali Shamkhani told the Fars news agency.

Shamkhani is secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and Tehran’s coordinator of political, security and military actions with Russia.

“The use of Iranian airspace by Russian aircraft is made subject to a joint decision, taking into account the need... to fight terrorism,” he told the IRNA news agency.

He said Russian planes had not recently needed to land in Iran for re-supply.

Russian fighter bombers first used an Iranian military base in August 2016 to attack Syria.

Iran and Russia are closely cooperating in Syria and provide political, financial and military backing to the regime of President Bashar Al Assad.

Tehran has sent military advisors and “volunteer” fighters to support the Syrian military in its fight against rebels.

