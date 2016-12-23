Mobile
Jilted Iranian murders an entire family

Man turned down by daughter returns with assault rifle and kills her and nine others

 

Tehran: A young Iranian man murdered 10 members of a family with an assault rifle after his proposal of marriage to a daughter was rejected, the Mehr news agency reported Thursday.

He had asked for her hand in the village of Jahan Abad in Kerman province in the southeast.

When she shunned him, he left before returning with a Kalashnikov and opening fire.

The daughter was his first victim. The agency said he then systematically opened fire on the rest of the family, killing nine people including three women and two children.

Another five people were wounded and taken to hospital, with two reported in a critical condition, Mehr said.

Iranian media have reported several cases of so-called “honour crimes” in recent years after marriage proposals have been turned down, including acid attacks on young women.

