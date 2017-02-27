Mobile
Iran tests missiles in naval exercises

Naval cruise missile Nasir and laser-guided missile Dehlaviyeh ‘successfully tested’

Gulf News
 

Tehran: Iran’s navy has test-fired the latest versions of the Nasir and Dehlaviyeh missiles during military exercises in the Gulf, local media reported on Monday.

“The latest naval cruise missile called Nasir was test-fired during Velayat 95 naval manoeuvres in the southern waters of the country,” said Defence Minister Hussain Dehghan, according to the Fars news agency, adding that the missile had successfully hit its target.

Tasnim news agency said the Dehlaviyeh, a laser-guided missile, had also been successfully tested.

It was reported back in 2012 that Iran had based the Dehlaviyeh on a Russian anti-tank missile.

The ranges of the latest versions were not given.

