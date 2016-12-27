Iran opposition leader quits after 6 years’ house arrest

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Iran opposition leader quits after 6 years’ house arrest

Karroubi says his resignation is aimed at preserving the unity of his party

Image Credit: NYT
Mahdi Karroubi
Gulf News
 

Tehran: Mahdi Karroubi, a leading member of the Iranian opposition who has been under house arrest for almost six years, announced he is quitting his party, Iranian media reported on Tuesday.

Karroubi and Mir Hossein Mousavi were reformist candidates during the 2009 presidential election, and questioned the shock victory of conservative Mahmoud Ahmadinejad which led to mass protests.

Two years later, both leaders ended up under house arrest for their part in the protests, which regime leaders still call “the sedition”.

“Considering my situation since [2011] and given that I do not know how long this will last, I ask my friends to accept my resignation,” Karroubi, 79, wrote in a letter to his party, according to reformist newspaper Shargh.

There have been repeated calls for Karroubi and Mousavi to be tried in court to no avail.

Hardliners claim house arrest was actually an “act of clemency” for the two leaders, since otherwise they would be put to death for sedition, in the words of ultra-conservative lawmaker Mojtaba Zolnour last week.

Sadegh Larijani, head of the judiciary, which is considered close to hardliners, said on Monday that the “sedition dossier is still open and will be examined”, without giving further details.

Karroubi said his resignation was aimed at preserving the unity of his party, National Trust, ahead of the presidential election in May — despite it being banned since his arrest.

“While keeping its independence, the party must cooperate with the other reformist groups and movements,” he wrote.

President Hassan Rouhani, a moderate who allied with the reformists to win power in 2013, has failed to secure the release of Karroubi and Mousavi as he promised during his campaign.

Reformists and moderates have said they will maintain their alliance ahead of May’s election, when Rouhani is expected to run for a second term.

The conservative camp have also sought to unite their disparate factions. A new group called the Popular Front of the Forces of the Islamic Revolution was announced on Sunday with a view to choosing a single candidate to run against Rouhani.

More from Iran

tags from this story

Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad
follow this tag on MGNMahmoud Ahmadinejad

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaIran

tags

Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Iran

Germany cancels show of Iran shah’s art trove

Framed Gallery

Celebrating a new beginning

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan