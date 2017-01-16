A year after nuclear deal, Iran wary of rising US ‘hostility’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

A year after nuclear deal, Iran wary of rising US ‘hostility’

Series of cabinet appointments have signalled Trump is likely to take a hard line on Iran

Image Credit: Reuters
US Secretary of State John Kerry with five other world powers and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif ironed out the nuclear deal after years of tough negotiations.
Gulf News
 

Tehran: A year after its nuclear deal took effect, Iran is increasingly concerned over the arrival of US President-elect Donald Trump, who has threatened to tear up the historic accord.

Analysts say it is unlikely the Trump administration will completely dismantle the agreement, which he described as “the worst deal ever negotiated”.

A series of cabinet appointments, however, have signalled Trump is likely to take a hard line on Tehran.

And that will ratchet up pressure on Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, who is making the nuclear deal a centrepiece of his re-election bid this year.

“Some of the people who are taking office in the executive branch have a long history of being against Iran,” said Foad Izadi, a professor of international studies at Tehran University.

“We are going to see a harsher policy toward Iran during the Trump administration,” he said.

On Sunday, Iran’s top negotiator in the nuclear talks accused Washington of doing “whatever it can to slow down Iran’s progress” after the deal.

“In the last 12 months, we have witnessed delays and the disrespecting of promises by the US and some countries. Their hostility increases by the day,” Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told reporters.

In confirmation hearings ahead of Trump’s January 20 inauguration, several of his cabinet nominees made clear their opposition to a further softening of ties with Tehran.

Secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson said he would recommend a “full review” of the nuclear agreement.

Defence secretary pick James Mattis said Washington needed to “live up” to its word on the accord, but also described Iran as “the biggest destabilising force in the Middle East”.

Despite his fierce rhetoric and the views of senior cabinet members, Trump is not likely to try to reverse the deal, experts say.

“The situation may become worse, but the (nuclear deal) will not be torn up, simply because that’s stupid,” said Nasser Hadian, another professor of international relations at Tehran University.

The agreement, which lifted a wide range of international sanctions in exchange for limits on Iran’s nuclear programme, took effect on January 16, 2016 following years of talks.

Negotiated by Tehran and six world powers, including the United States, Russia and China, the agreement was widely seen as a major victory for international diplomacy.

That would make reneging on the deal nearly impossible and fraught with huge risks, analysts say.

“Even the American hawks are all saying don’t tear it up,” Hadian said.

Instead, Hadian said, the Trump administration is likely to put pressure on Iran in areas outside the nuclear agreement, including with more sanctions based on its human rights record, ballistic missile programme and alleged support for “terrorism” in the Middle East.

More from Iran

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
China
follow this tag on MGNChina
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaIran

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Iran

10 countries offered Saudi-Iran mediation

Framed Gallery

US honours Martin Luther King Jr.

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon