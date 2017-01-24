Trump commits to Egypt military help
Washington: US President Donald Trump is committed to providing military assistance to Egypt, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Monday, after the new Republican leader spoke with counterpart Abdul Fattah Al Sissi.
Trump “underscored the United States remains committed to the bilateral relationship, which helped both countries overcome challenges in the region for decades,” Spicer said.
Washington’s annual $1.3 billion (Dh4.8 billion) in military aid was briefly suspended under Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama in 2013, following the ouster of then president Mohammad Mursi, but was fully reinstated in 2015.
Ties have nonetheless been fraught amid disagreements over a rights crackdown and Egypt’s support for renegade Libyan general Khalifa Haftar.
Spicer said “the two leaders discussed a visit to the United States in the future,” and stressed counter-terror cooperation.
“The president committed to continuing military assistance to Egypt and working with Egypt to ensure that assistance most effectively supports the Egyptian military’s fight against terrorism,” Spicer said.