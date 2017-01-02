Ex-Egyptian judge commits suicide in jail

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ex-Egyptian judge commits suicide in jail

The judge resigned from his post this week over suspected involvement in a high-profile graft case

Gulf News
 

Cairo: A former senior Egyptian judge committed suicide early Monday shortly after he was jailed on charges of receiving a bribe, security sources said.

The body of Wael Shalabi, the former secretary-general of the judicial State Council, was found hanging inside his jail cell in the eastern Cairo quarter of Nasr City, the sources added on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to talk to the media.

Prosecutors ordered an autopsy examination before his burial, they added.

Shalabi’s suicide came shortly after prosecutors ordered him remanded in police custody for four days pending investigations on charges of receiving a bribe. Prosecuting judges in Egypt is rare.

Shalabi was arrested on Saturday shortly after he resigned his post over suspected involvement in a hefty bribery case in which a purchasing manager in the State Council is the main defendant.

The manager, identified as Jamal Al Laban, was arrested last week by the Administrative Monitoring Authority, a state anti-corruption agency.

Footage on local television showed stacks of cash money in different currencies valued at 150 million Egyptian pounds (Dh30 million), which authorities said had been seized in Al Laban’s house during a police raid.

The seizure, allegedly amassed from bribes in unlawful deals, is Egypt’s biggest corruption case uncovered in recent years, according to local media.

President Abdul Fatah Al Sissi has vowed a relentless fight against corruption since he took office in 2014. In a public address last week, he lauded the Administrative Monitoring Authority’s crackdown on tainted officials.

In recent months, the watchdog has uncovered a series of corruption cases, including a major ring of human organ trade.

More from Egypt

tags from this story

Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaEgypt

tags

Egypt
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Egypt

Egypt holds Al Jazeera journalist 15 more days

Framed Gallery

Rescue in the Mediterranean

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject