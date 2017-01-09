Mobile
Eight police killed in attack in north Sinai

Attack was launched with a car bomb, planted in a street-cleaning car that the attackers had stolen a few days earlier

Gulf News
 

Cairo: At least eight policemen were killed in an attack on a checkpoint in the northern Sinai city of Al-Arish on Monday, security and medical sources said.

The attack was launched with a car bomb, planted in a street-cleaning car that the attackers had stolen a few days earlier, three security sources told Reuters. After the bomb exploded, attackers fired guns and rocket-propelled grenades at the checkpoint, they added.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which also wounded 13 people, including four civilians.

Police found the body of one of the attackers who had driven the vehicle that exploded.

An Islamist insurgency in the rugged, thinly populated Sinai Peninsula has gained pace since the military toppled President Mohammad Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood, Egypt’s oldest Islamist movement, in mid-2013 following mass protests against his rule.

The militant group staging the insurgency in Sinai pledged allegiance to Daesh in 2014 and adopted the name Sinai Province. It has been blamed for the killing of hundreds of Egyptian soldiers and policemen since then.

In late November Daesh claimed responsibility for an attack on a security checkpoint that killed 15 soldiers.

In its weekly online magazine Al-Nabaa released in November, Daesh urged members to join other branches of the group active in areas such as Sinai, Libya, Yemen and West Africa if unable to reach its self-declared “caliphate” in Iraq and Syria.

