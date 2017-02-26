Egyptian Christians flee Sinai for fourth day

A truck loaded with goods arrives for Christian families who fled el-Arish at the Evangelical Church in Ismailia, 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Egyptian Christians fearing attacks by Islamic State militants are fleeing the volatile northern part of the Sinai Peninsula for a fourth day, after a string of sectarian killings there sent hundreds fleeing and raised accusations the government is failing to protect the minority. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Esmailiya: Egyptian Christians, fearing attacks by Daesh militants, are fleeing the volatile northern part of the Sinai Peninsula for a fourth day, after a string of sectarian killings there sent hundreds fleeing and raised accusations that the government is failing to protect the minority.

Official Nabeel Shukr Allah of the Evangelical Church in Ismailia, 120 kilometres east of Cairo, said on Sunday that over 100 families from the city of Al Arish and nearby had passed through the church since Friday, some 500 people.

The families arrive scared, exhausted and in need of supplies, which were being stockpiled at the church via donations from several parishes, he said. They are then transported to be housed in and around the city, in private homes and are also being provided housing by the government.

On Saturday, President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi ordered the government to take all necessary measures to help resettle Christians who have fled northern Sinai after Daesh killed several members of the community.

Hundreds of Christian families and students have fled to Ismailia, north Sinai’s neighbouring province, after seven Christians were killed in Al Arish between January 30 and Thursday. Daesh, which is waging an insurgency there, claimed responsibility for the killings, five of which were shootings. One man was beheaded and another set on fire.

Al Sissi held a meeting on Saturday with the prime minister, ministers of defence, interior, intelligence among other officals to discuss “the importance to resist all attempts to sabotage stability and security in Egypt”, the statement said.

Al Sissi had also “directed the government to take all necessary measures to facilitate settlements for citizens in their set resettled areas”.

Orthodox Copts, who comprise about 10 per cent of Egypt’s 90 million people, are the Middle East’s largest Christian community. They have long complained of persecution.

In December, Daesh claimed responsibility for bombing a chapel adjoining Cairo’s St Mark’s Cathedral, the seat of the Coptic papacy, killing 28 people, mostly women and children.

Egypt is battling an insurgency that gained pace in 2013 after the military, led by Al Sissi, overthrew President Mohammad Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Hundreds of soldiers and police have been killed.