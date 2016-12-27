Egypt sets up council to oversee media

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Egypt sets up council to oversee media

Council can investigate media funding and fine or revoke permits of those deemed in violation

Gulf News
 

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi has approved a law to set up a council headed by his appointees that oversees the media and ensures compliance with “national security” requirements.

The law, passed by parliament and published in the official gazette on Monday, mandates the council to investigate media funding and fine or revoke permits of those deemed in violation.

The council will be composed of a head picked by Al Sissi and 12 members recommended by parliament and other institutions, and also approved by the president.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists has accused Egypt of placing restrictions on media and being a “leading jailer of journalists”.

The law says the council would guarantee the right of citizens “to enjoy a free and honest media”.

But it also tasks the council with “guaranteeing the compliance of media institutions to the requirements of national security”.

Al Sissi has dismissed criticism of media restrictions in Egypt, but he regularly complains of its performance and has suggested it occasionally harms the country with critical coverage.

The Egyptian Journalists Syndicate official Khalid Al Balshy said the law tightens government control on media.

“The new law entrenches the status quo including control over the media through a council picked by the executive branch,” he told AFP.

The law came days after police arrested a journalist with the Qatari Al-Jazeera channel on suspicion of fabricating news on the country.

Egypt accuses the channel of backing the Muslim Brotherhood movement, outlawed after the military toppled Islamist president Mohammad Mursi in 2013 and cracked down on his supporters.

Egypt had provoked international condemnation in 2013 when it arrested three Al Jazeera journalists, including a Canadian and an Australian, and sentenced them to jail on similar accusations.

They were later released.

More from Egypt

tags from this story

Abdul Fattah Al Sissi
follow this tag on MGNAbdul Fattah Al Sissi
Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt
Mohammad Mursi
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Mursi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaEgypt

tags

Abdul Fattah Al Sissi
follow this tag on MGN
Egypt
follow this tag on MGN
Mohammad Mursi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Egypt

Egypt court backs government on Red Sea islands

Framed Gallery

Celebrating a new beginning

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan