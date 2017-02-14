Egypt’s parliament approves cabinet reshuffle

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Egypt’s parliament approves cabinet reshuffle

Investment ministry merged with ministry of international cooperation

Gulf News
 

Cairo (Reuters): Egypt’s parliament approved on Tuesday a cabinet reshuffle including the appointment of new ministers for investment and agriculture, said parliament speaker Ali Abdelaal.

The reshuffle merged the investment ministry with the ministry of international cooperation. The current International Cooperation Minister Sahar Nasr was nominated to head the combined ministry.

Abdul Moneim Al Banna was appointed as the new agriculture minister and Ali Moselhy, a lawmaker who heads parliament’s Economic Committee, was appointed as the new supply minister.

The reshuffle also included the ministers of parliamentary affairs, local development, higher education, education and transport.

Al Banna was previously head of the Agricultural Research Centre, an institution that works under the agriculture ministry.

Al Banna replaces Essam Fayed, who was appointed in 2015 and oversaw a bitter year-long battle over wheat import requirements that intermittently halted shipments to Egypt, the world’s biggest buyer of the grain, and sent global wheat prices lower.

Moselhy, who had served as Minister of Social Solidarity under now-ousted President Hosni Mubarak, replaces Major General Mohammad Ali Al Shaikh.

The cabinet was last reshuffled in March 2016, when President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi named 10 new ministers, including for the finance and investment portfolios.

Egypt is struggling to revive an economy that has been battered by an acute foreign currency crisis since a popular uprising in 2011 drove away tourists and foreign investors.

The central bank floated the pound in November and the government is pushing ahead with painful economic reforms after securing a $12 billion loan programme with the International Monetary Fund in November. These include fuel price hikes and the introduction of a value-added tax.

More from Egypt

tags from this story

Abdul Fattah Al Sissi
follow this tag on MGNAbdul Fattah Al Sissi
Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGNInternational Monetary Fund

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaEgypt

tags

Abdul Fattah Al Sissi
follow this tag on MGN
Egypt
follow this tag on MGN
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Egypt

Egypt gets first woman provincial governor

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Dust envelops most parts of UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Emirati crosses the UAE on foot
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa