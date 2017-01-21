Cairo subway radio offers educational programmes to commuters

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Cairo subway radio offers educational programmes to commuters

Programmes highlight Egypt’s folk arts, cinema, cuisine, mini-dramas and economic development

Image Credit: Courtesy: Cairo Metro
A subway security guard checks a passenger’s bag in Cairo. inset: A publicity poster for the Kemet Radio.
Gulf News
 

Cairo: “Good morning. Welcome to Kemet Radio: A station at the station.”

So rings a refreshing voice across the platform buzzing with chugging trains and a throng of commuters in the morning rush of the Cairo Underground Metro service.

The greeting launches the daily programming of the radio service that runs for 18 hours starting from 7 in the morning.

The broadcasting hit the airwaves of the metro service, which links the sprawling Egyptian capital, three months ago with a specific mission statement.

“The aim is to use the metro public address system to spread culture among the passengers and make them aware of their country’s history and traditions,” said Ahmad Meshal, the executive officer of the radio service told Gulf News.

The name of the radio station was deliberately chosen.

“Kemet is a hieroglyphic word meaning the black land, referring to the Nile soil,” he explained.

“Up to five million people use the Cairo metro every day, making it an important platform for spreading awareness through short programmes that do not exceed six minutes each, which is the usual interval between trains,” Meshal added.

The listings feature comical, cultural and historical programmes presented in simple terms and the Egyptian dialect.

They include items highlighting Egypt’s folk arts, cinema, cuisine, mini-dramas and economic development.

“The programmes are worked out in a way that takes into consideration the fact that metro riders belong to different classes with various educational backgrounds. Our programmes also suit different age groups.”

Meshal added that the radio also provides instructions on the proper use of the metro service, Cairo’s main means of public transport.

Since launched last October, broadcasting has been limited to the metro stations.

“We plan to make the transmission also available inside the trains,” Meshal said.

Kemet producers tend to avoid certain topics. “There is a triangle of taboos: sex, religion and politics,” he said.

“Our editorial policy excludes divisive issues,” said Tamer Shaalan, the co-founder of the radio.

“Our focus is on things that unite people. Our programmes celebrate Egypt’s identity, its rich diversity and history with the aim of boosting common sense and disseminating knowledge,” Shaalan told private newspaper Al Masry Al Youm.

“Given that millions use the metro every day, Kemet is not a mere radio. It is a national project.”

The service is currently available at stations on the second and third lines of the underground metro, built in 2005 and 2012, respectively.

Commuters of the older first line, stretching from Helwan in south Cairo to Al Marj in the suburban north, have yet to get access to the radio programmes due to technical problems.

The metro operator has cited efforts to overcome these problems.

“The agreement with Kemet Radio is good for two main reasons,” said Essam Munir, an official in the government company that operates the metro.

“First, the radio presents a contest that is amusing and educating to the metro riders. Second, it provides the possibility of making money through advertising,” he said without giving details.

The Underground service is the cheapest public transport in Egypt.

The journey costs one Egyptian pound (Dh0.2) compared to two on a public bus. Privately operated buses charge higher fares. Each metro train has two women-only carriages.

The government has recently disclosed a plan to increase the metro ticket price, saying that the service incurs an annual loss of around LE350 million.

It is not clear yet when the new fare will take effect or how much it will be.

For Sawsan, a schoolteacher, the subway station is not an ideal place to absorb educational information.

“You can’t listen to it amid noise that overwhelms most stations of the metro,” she told Gulf News.

“It has just added to the noise pollution.”

While balking at any suggestion for an increase in the metro ticket price, Hesham Ali, a regular commuter, is an admirer of the radio service.

“It presents useful information in an amusing way and a very short time. I have learnt a lot about Egyptian history and other things,” said the 48-year-old government employee, who usually rides the metro from Heliopolis in east Cairo to Attaba downtown.

“When I have time, I sometimes skip the train in order to listen to as many as possible of its programmes.”

More from Egypt

tags from this story

Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaEgypt

tags

Egypt
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Egypt

Egypt army chief holds talks with Libya’s Haftar

Framed Gallery

UAE-India ties throughout the years

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

25 shops caught for remittance racket

25 shops caught for remittance racket

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?