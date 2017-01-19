Cairo Musuem of Islamic Art reopens

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Cairo Musuem of Islamic Art reopens

UAE gave Dh10 million for its restoration after it was damaged in a bomb attack three years ago

Image Credit: AFP
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sissi (2nd-L) attends the reopening of the Museum of Islamic Art in Cairo, following the restoration of the museum that was damaged in a bomb explosion that struck the nearby police headquarters in 2014.
Gulf News
 

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi on Wednesday reopened the Museum of Islamic Art in Cairo three years after it was badly damaged in a bomb attack.

The 113-year-old building of the museum and its 179 artefacts were badly damaged after a car bomb targeted the adjacent police headquarters on January 24, 2014. Some 169 artefacts were restored, while the rest were destroyed beyond repair.

The museum, set up in 1903, is home to a large collection of artefacts from different Islamic eras and from around the world.

They include coins, textiles, woodwork, glass, copper as well as ceramic pieces and ancient weaponry.

A 14th century decorative lamp made of copper and inlaid with silver and gold.

“After more than two years of [restoration] work, the Museum of Islamic Art has returned and is more wonderful than before,” the minister of antiquities said while addressing the reopening ceremony.

“This is the world’s biggest museum of Islamic art with around 100,000 artefacts. It is the main reference to Islamic art,” he added.

The UAE provided 50 million Egyptian pounds (Dh10 million) for the restoration of the two-storey museum, according to Egyptian officials. The Unesco gave $100,000 for the same purpose.

No official figures on the overall cost of restoration have been released.

“I feel as if I am dreaming,” said Ahmad Al Shawki, the curator of the museum located in the Bab Al Khaleq area of Cairo.

“The condition of the museum after the terrorist attack was very bad,” he told the opening ceremony. “Now that the museum is even better than before, the credit should go to the team involved in the restoration work.”

A decorated dish from the 11th century Fatimid period.(AFP)

Experts from Egypt, Italy, Germany and the United States participated in restoring the museum that now displays 4,400 items compared to around 1,500 in 2014.

They are on show in 25 halls. The restoration process included installation of the state-of-the-art security and lightning systems.

The museum will be open to the public free of charge for a week, starting from Friday, according to its managers.

Egypt is seeking to revive its tourism industry, which used to be a main source of the country’s revenues. The tourism industry has been hit hard after the 2011 uprising and terrorist attacks unleashed since the army’s 2013 overthrow of Islamist president Mohamad Mursi.

More from Egypt

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Abdul Fattah Al Sissi
follow this tag on MGNAbdul Fattah Al Sissi
Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly
Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaEgypt

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Abdul Fattah Al Sissi
follow this tag on MGN
Italy
follow this tag on MGN
Egypt
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Egypt

Cairo subway radio airs educative shows

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Trump sworn in as US president

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access