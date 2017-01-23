Mobile
Assailants kill five Egyptian soldiers in Sinai

Terrorists have killed hundreds of soldiers and policemen in Sinai

Gulf News
 

Cairo: The Egyptian army said on Monday that assailants killed five soldiers in the Sinai Peninsula, where security forces have been targeted in a spate of terror attacks.

“The armed forces mourn with great sadness and sorrow the five martyrs who were martyred in Sinai at the hands of disloyal fundamentalist elements, enemies of the nation and religion,” the military said.

The statement did not elaborate on the cause of their deaths.

Terrorists have killed hundreds of soldiers and policemen since the military overthrow of Islamist president Mohammad Mursi in 2013 unleashed a bloody crackdown on his supporters.

The crackdown decimated the Islamist movement and killed hundreds of his followers, and set off an Islamist insurgency that has killed hundreds of security personnel.

Most of the attacks have taken place in the Sinai Peninsula, but attacks have also been carried out in other areas, including Cairo.

And the majority of these attacks have been carried out by Daesh, which views Mursi’s Muslim Brotherhood group as heretics.

