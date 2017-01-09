Al Baradei leaks cause stir in Egypt

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Al Baradei leaks cause stir in Egypt

Self-exiled dissident slams politicians and media figures for releasing private phone calls

Image Credit: Supplied
Mohammad Al Baradei
Gulf News
 

Cairo: Leaked phone conversations, allegedly made by self-exiled Egyptian dissident Mohammad Al Baradei, have triggered a furore in the country. Pro-government private television station Saada Al Balada Saturday night aired the conversations purportedly made shortly after the 2011 uprising that forced long-time president Hosni Mubarak to resign.

In the purported conversations, Al Baradei brands ex-head of the Arab League Amr Moussa and winner of Nobel Prize for Chemistry Ahmad Zuweil, both Egyptians, as “deceitful”.

Al Baradei, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, also lashes out at a military council that ruled Egypt after Mubarak’s toppling for more than a year. Moreover, he rebukes some media personalities.

The leaks come less than three weeks before the sixth anniversary of the anti-Mubarak revolt in which Al Baradei played a major role.

Al Baradei condemned the leaks.

“Private phone conversations of political opponents wiretapped, doctored and aired on TV. Fascism rearing its ugly head yet again,” he said in a tweet.

In the leaked conversations Al Baradei allegedly chats separately with his brother Ali; the then army chief of staff Sami Anan; and writer Ezz Eddin Shukri.

Egyptian business tycoon Naguib Sawiris, known for his antigovernment views, slammed the leaks. “What caught my attention and surprised me about the Al Baradei leaks is, how can an army chief of staff be wiretapped so easily?” Sawiris wrote on his Twitter page.

However, some government loyalists grilled Al Baradei over the content of the purported calls.

“Al Baradei wants to ruin Egypt,” said Member of Parliament Fayez Barakat in a press statement. “What he does every now and then is aimed at harming the Egyptian state.”

There was no official comment in Cairo.

In August 2013, Al Baradei resigned from his post as vice-president, protesting a deadly security crackdown on two camps by backers of deposed Islamist president Mohammad Mursi.

Shortly later, Al Baradei left Egypt and has since been living in Austria.

Al Baradei, a former head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, has been the focus of frequent criticism in pro-government media since his departure from Egypt.

He has often criticised the Egyptian government via Twitter for alleged human rights violations.

More from Egypt

tags from this story

Mohammad Al Baradei
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Al Baradei
International Atomic Energy Agency
follow this tag on MGNInternational Atomic Energy Agency
Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt
Mohammad Mursi
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Mursi
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaEgypt

tags

Mohammad Al Baradei
follow this tag on MGN
International Atomic Energy Agency
follow this tag on MGN
Egypt
follow this tag on MGN
Mohammad Mursi
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Egypt

Eight police killed in attack in north Sinai

Framed Gallery

Rally marks 1000 days since Chibok abduction

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Highlights from the 2016 NYE fireweworks
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

How to get a job in UAE without leaving home

How to get a job in UAE without leaving home

How to move out of your flat without hassle

How to move out of your flat without hassle