Ukip rows deepen as Farage calls for only MP to leave

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ukip rows deepen as Farage calls for only MP to leave

Party’s only MP ‘actively and transparently seeks to damage us’, founder says

Image Credit: Supplied
Douglas Carswell
Gulf News
 

London: Bitter tensions in Britain’s anti-EU UK Independence Party (Ukip) turned into open war on Tuesday as founder Nigel Farage called for its only member of parliament to quit.

Farage said Douglas Carswell “actively and transparently seeks to damage us”, writing in the right wing Daily Telegraph: “The time for him to go is now.”

A key force behind Britain’s vote to leave the EU last year, the party has been struggling for months with infighting and has failed to find a winning platform beyond its core message of Euroscepticism and opposition to mass immigration.

A long-standing feud between Farage and Carswell came to a head following Ukip’s defeat last week in a by-election that had been viewed as the party’s best hope to win a second MP.

Tensions increased over Farage’s failed bid to obtain a knighthood for his role in the June referendum vote to leave the European Union.

Emails leaked to the Telegraph show Carswell mocked Farage’s chances of receiving the honour, saying he should get an award for “services to headline writers”.

Farage told the paper that the former Conservative MP had not been supportive, adding: “He is consumed by jealousy and a desire to hurt both Ukip and me.”

The row comes after Ukip donor Arron Banks accused the party at the weekend of being run “like a jumble sale” under new leader Paul Nuttall and threatened to set up a rival movement if it did not shape up.

The Brexit vote was a success for Ukip but raised questions about the party’s relevance after Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May promised a clean break with the EU.

Farage resigned as Ukip leader after the referendum and went to the United States to campaign for Donald Trump, but was forced to return as the party descended into chaos.

His successor Diane James quit after 18 days, and the favourite to follow her, Steven Woolfe, left the party after an altercation with a fellow MEP.

New leader Nuttall saw a chance to revive Ukip’s fortunes by standing in last week’s by-election in Stoke-on-Trent in northern England, where 69 per cent of locals had voted for Brexit.

But his campaign was dogged by claims he lied about losing close friends in the 1989 Hillsborough football stadium disaster, and the opposition Labour Party held the seat.

In an interview with the conservative Sunday Express newspaper, Banks demanded to be made chairman of the party so he could “make it electable, or I am out of there”.

He called for Carswell to be ejected, saying “these dullards aren’t bringing in Tory votes, Stoke proved that. So what are they for?”

Farage suggested last week that Ukip lost in Stoke because it was not tough enough on immigration, an issue that dominated the EU referendum campaign.

On Tuesday, the MEP accused Carswell of being soft on the subject, adding: “I think there is little future for Ukip with him staying inside this party.”

Carswell responded saying: “If he wants to come and talk to the Ukip parliamentary party about any concerns he has, [it is] very happy to respond. It won’t take long, it’s just me.”

Ukip secured 12.5 per cent of the vote in the 2015 election, but under Britain’s electoral system, Carswell was its only candidate to win a place in the 650-seat House of Commons.

More from UK

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Theresa May
follow this tag on MGNTheresa May
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEuropeUK

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Theresa May
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UK

Flight grounded after rat spotted on plane

Framed Gallery

Artist emerges after spending week inside a rock

GNTV Videos

PlayCity Walk transforms into an open-air canvas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays