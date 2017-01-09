UK Foreign Minister Boris Johnson in US for Trump team talks

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UK Foreign Minister Boris Johnson in US for Trump team talks

Foreign minister flies to New York for meeting with son-in-law Kushner and chief of strategy Bannon

Image Credit: AP
Boris Johnson
 

London: British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson flew to the United States on Sunday for talks with Donald Trump’s advisers as London looks to map out the future of its key alliance under the new presidency.

The trip follows Thursday’s announcement that British Prime Minister Theresa May will visit Trump this spring following his inauguration as US president on January 20.

Both visits follow a preparatory trip by May’s joint chiefs of staff Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill last month following Trump’s shock victory in November’s election.

“Following the successful meeting last month between the Prime Minister’s Chiefs of Staff and President-elect Donald Trump’s team, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is undertaking a short visit to the US for meetings with close advisers to the President-elect and senior Congressional leaders,” a foreign ministry spokesman said.

“The discussions will be focused on UK-US relations and other foreign policy matters.”

Johnson is expected to meet Trump’s son-in-law and key adviser, Jared Kushner, and incoming White House chief of strategy Steve Bannon in New York.

Britain is on the lookout for trade deals following its June 2016 referendum to leave the European Union, although the relationship between Trump and the UK has not been entirely smooth so far.

Trump has riled London by choosing to ally himself with Nigel Farage - a key anti-EU campaigner and thorn in the side of May’s Conservative government.

Farage was the first British politician to meet Trump after his election and the president-elect has since said Farage would make a good ambassador to the US, a suggestion rejected by Downing Street.

There was also surprise that May waited more than 24 hours after the US election before receiving a phone call from Trump, deemed an unusual length of time by commentators.

During the call the pair reaffirmed the “very special” relationship between the two countries, May’s office said at the time.

More from UK

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Boris Johnson
follow this tag on MGNBoris Johnson
Theresa May
follow this tag on MGNTheresa May
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEuropeUK

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Boris Johnson
follow this tag on MGN
Theresa May
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UK

War reporter Clare Hollingworth dies aged 105

Framed Gallery

Rally marks 1000 days since Chibok abduction

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Highlights from the 2016 NYE fireweworks
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish