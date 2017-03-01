Taxi drivers and business leaders call for diesel scrappage scheme

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Taxi drivers and business leaders call for diesel scrappage scheme

Broad coalition writes to chancellor, urging him to tackle air pollution with compensation scheme for motorists

Gulf News
 

Taxi drivers and business leaders have added their voices to the growing campaign calling on ministers to introduce a diesel scrappage scheme to tackle dangerous levels of air pollution.

A broad alliance of business organisations and environmental charities has written to the chancellor, Philip Hammond, urging him to introduce a system in next week’s budget to compensate motorists switching from diesel to more environmentally friendly vehicles.

Senior MPs, environmental groups and senior doctors are part of the coalition who say a scrappage scheme is essential if the government is to tackle the air pollution crisis effecting many towns and cities in the UK. The letter — signed by organisations including the Federation of Small Businesses, London First, Greenpeace and the Licensed Taxi Drivers’ Association (LTDA) — supports proposals put forward by the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, for a national diesel scrappage fund that he argues would financially compensate motorists and enable the government to get a grip on illegal levels of toxic air. It states: “We believe the mayor has adopted a cost-effective approach that minimises risks and simplifies administration for government.”

It says Khan’s proposals “rebalance the financial cost of improving our air away from the individual — unlocking significant emission reductions while reducing the cost for those least able to afford to upgrade their vehicle or change how they drive”.

Air pollution causes 40,000 early deaths in the UK and costs the country £27.5 billion (Dh124 billion) a year, according to a government estimate. MPs have called it a public health emergency.

On Saturday the Guardian revealed that tens of thousands of children and young people at more than 800 nurseries, schools and colleges in London faced dangerous and illegal levels of toxic air, much of it caused by diesel cars.

The transport secretary, Chris Grayling, indicated the government might bow to pressure, saying motorists should be wary of buying diesel cars, adding: “We’re going to have to really migrate our car fleet, and our vehicle fleet more generally, to cleaner technology.” However, he said that diesel “was not going to disappear”.

Under Khan’s proposals, which can be adapted for other UK cities, there would be: Payments of £3,500 to scrap up to 70,000 polluting vans and minibuses in London and a national fund to support charities and small businesses that often own older diesel vans and minibuses.

A credit scheme valued at £2,000 to help low-income households in cities scrap up to 130,000 polluting cars, with incentives for car clubs and public transport. Payments of £1,000 to help scrap up to 10,000 older polluting London taxis (in addition to extra Transport for London help for drivers to upgrade to greener taxis).

Paul Morozzo from Greenpeace, backed the plans, saying it was now clear diesel fumes were “toxic to human health”.

“A scrappage fund is one of the niftiest ways to get dirty diesels off our roads. And for maximum take-up it should offer credits for car sharing or public transport, as a lower-cost alternative to buying a brand-new cleaner car under the scheme.” Steve McNamara, general secretary at the LTDA, said cab drivers were committed to tackling the decline in the capital’s air quality. He said: “We fully support the mayor’s proposals for a national vehicle scrappage fund, which will make it fairer and easier for drivers to meet the cost associated with decommissioning the oldest, most polluting vehicles, helping us to become the greenest cab fleet of any city in the world.”

More from UK

tags from this story

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEuropeUK

tags

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UK

Rod Stewart apologises for mock execution

Framed Gallery

Military drill entralls Abu Dhabi crowd

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays