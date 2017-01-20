Second World War bomb shuts UK parliament

A member of the bomb squad speaks with a member of the Secret Service as he walks back to his team to check samples from a suspicious package near the Hilton Garden Hotel in Washington, DC on January 19, 2017.

London: London’s Westminster Bridge in the shadow of parliament’s Big Ben clock tower was closed on Thursday after a suspected World War II bomb was found in the River Thames, police said. Police closed the bridge leading to the Houses of Parliament at around 5.15pm (11.15pm UAE), while Westminster underground station was evacuated at around 6:00 pm. “Please bear with us as we deal with dredged up suspected WWII ordnance... Road closures in area for safety,” Westminster Police wrote on Twitter. The tube station partially reopened at 6.45 pm, a Transport for London spokeswoman told AFP. After the suspected bomb was found in the river by Victoria Embankment, police cleared the area of people and also closed Waterloo Bridge which later partially reopened. The area sealed off included Horse Guards Avenue where the Old War Office Building is located, which was used by the British government during World War II and was bombed. more than 12,000 metric tons of bombs were dropped on the British capital during the war, according to London’s Imperial War Museum.