Second World War bomb shuts UK parliament

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Second World War bomb shuts UK parliament

Explosive device said to date back to 1940s found in River Thmaes in London

Image Credit: AFP
A member of the bomb squad speaks with a member of the Secret Service as he walks back to his team to check samples from a suspicious package near the Hilton Garden Hotel in Washington, DC on January 19, 2017.
 

London: London’s Westminster Bridge in the shadow of parliament’s Big Ben clock tower was closed on Thursday after a suspected World War II bomb was found in the River Thames, police said.

Police closed the bridge leading to the Houses of Parliament at around 5.15pm (11.15pm UAE), while Westminster underground station was evacuated at around 6:00 pm.

“Please bear with us as we deal with dredged up suspected WWII ordnance... Road closures in area for safety,” Westminster Police wrote on Twitter.

The tube station partially reopened at 6.45 pm, a Transport for London spokeswoman told AFP.

After the suspected bomb was found in the river by Victoria Embankment, police cleared the area of people and also closed Waterloo Bridge which later partially reopened.

The area sealed off included Horse Guards Avenue where the Old War Office Building is located, which was used by the British government during World War II and was bombed.

more than 12,000 metric tons of bombs were dropped on the British capital during the war, according to London’s Imperial War Museum.

More from UK

tags from this story

Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsNewsEuropeUK

tags

Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UK

May braces for new battle over Brexit ruling

Framed Gallery

UAE-India ties throughout the years

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses